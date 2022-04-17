“He has a lot of what you call last minute moves, you think you’ve guarded him, and he always finds a way” - Marcus Smart calls Kyrie Irving a ‘magician’

Ahead of their first-round tie in the 2022 NBA playoffs, Marcus Smart has sung high praises for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Boston Celtics later tonight at TD Garden.

According to Celtics beat reporter Mark Murphy, Smart is in awe of what Irving can do with the ball in his hands. Via Twitter, the Boston Herald reporter said:

"Marcus Smart on former teammate Kyrie Irving: 'He’s truly a magician with the ball. He has a lot of what you call last minute moves. You think you’ve guarded him, and he always finds a way to get out of whatever type of situation he’s in.'"

Given their positions, Smart will be tasked with defending against Irving, and that promises to be an interesting matchup. Smart is one of the favorites to win the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, which shows how much of a juggernaut he is on that end of the floor.

However, Irving is one of the few unguardable players in league history. He is arguably the best ball handler and has several ways of beating his defenders. Smart has experienced firsthand how dangerous the Brooklyn Nets superstar can be. He witnessed it every day for two years from 2017 to 2019.

The two players were teammates in Boston during the 2017-18 and 18-19 seasons. Of course, playing with him would be a lot more fun than having to stop him, especially in a seven-game series.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a tempestuous 2022 season

Kevin Durant #7 talks with Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Coming into the season, the Nets were favorites to win the chip, but things have not exactly gone their way. The first blow was losing Irving, who refused to get his shot for COVID-19. With the New York City COVID-19 mandate in place, the All-Star guard could not play in New York.

Even so, the team had the option of bringing him on for road trips but initially decided against it. However, with Kevin Durant injured and James Harden starting to show signs of unwillingness to play, the front office recalled Kyrie to the roster as a part-time player.

In that period, the Nets went on an 11-game losing streak, losing their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Although the Nets are in the playoffs, they had to go through the play-in tournament route, a far cry from the dominance many expected coming into the season.

Nonetheless, the Nets are desperate to prove their doubters wrong, and they have shown it time and time again. Durant and Irving have been outstanding for the team, with role players like Bruce Brown making significant contributions.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie explains being able to play at a high level while fasting during the month of Ramadan Kyrie explains being able to play at a high level while fasting during the month of Ramadan https://t.co/wF54hhSeVn

Before the end of the season, Kyrie Irving was granted a pass to feature in home games, which means the Nets would have one less thing to worry about heading into the playoffs. They will be almost at full strength, a necessary factor against the red-hot Celtics team.

Meanwhile, fans are hopeful of Ben Simmons' return as they believe he will be a significant boost for the team. Although he is not the best scorer, his effort on defense will be immense for the team.

