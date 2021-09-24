"He loves Darius Garland a lot" - Jackie MacMullan claims that Stephen Curry is a huge fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland took a significant leap in his sophomore season and that made many people in the league notice him, including Stephen Curry. More than just the raw numbers, Garland is also elevating the game of his teammates. A breakout superstar is in the making here as he continues to get comfortable and learns new tricks in the NBA.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, former NBA columnist Jackie MacMullan mentioned that she had spoken to Stephen Curry recently, who declared that he was a huge fan of Darius Garland. MacMullan said:

“I talked to Steph Curry a couple weeks ago, and I was asking him about young players he might have reached out to and guess who he said? Darius Garland, Darius Garland. He loves Darius Garland a lot, a lot, a lot. He thinks that kid is gonna be a flat-out star."

Coming from the resident Golden State Warriors superstar, this is as high a praise as the Cleveland Cavaliers guard can ever get. The eye test and the numbers support Stephen Curry’s assertion. Here's a comparison of Garland’s rookie and sophomore numbers:

Season PTS AST FG% 3PG% 2PG% 2019-2020 12.3 3.9 40.1 35.5 43.4 2020-2021 17.4 6.1 45.1 39.5 47.9

Advanced shooting metrics also support the general improvement in his numbers. His true shooting numbers also went up from 49.8% in his rookie year season to 54.7% in his second year. As his shooting becomes more efficient, he will be able to steer defenses into awkward decisions. His drives to the basket will also become more of a threat because of his accurate shooting.

Stephen Curry continues being an inspiration to undersized guards

It's of little surprise that Stephen Curry has his eyes on Darius Garland. Standing at 6'1, Garland is often underrated due to his shorter frame. Curry stands at a much more respectable 6'3, but his skinny frame at the start of his NBA career had people doubting the sharpshooter.

Stephen Curry during his rookie year

Stephen Curry is not your regular two-time MVP or franchise player. An argument could be had that he truly revolutionized how the modern NBA game is played. 27-feet pull-ups used to drive coaches crazy. Stopping on top of the arc for a three while running the break used to be a big no-no. Now, these plays have become casual enough shots if the player has that kind of range.

The NBA features, almost on a nightly basis, an undersized point guard or shooting guard with deadly accuracy behind the arc. Diminutive point guards such as Trae Young and Darius Garland are coveted because of their efficient shooting or impeccable playmaking.

Their games have hallmarks of the skills that made the Warriors' MVP almost impossible to contain. Stephen Curry is celebrated for his basketball brilliance, but it is how he inspires a new breed of superstars that makes him even greater.

