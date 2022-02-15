"He and LT the greatest players I've ever seen on that side of the ball" - LeBron James lauds Aaron Donald on social media after his title-defining performance against Bengals

LeBron James’ celebration after the LA Rams rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI isn’t done yet. The four-time NBA MVP witnessed greatness at SoFi Stadium during the crucial moments of the titanic struggle between the two worthy teams. As an all-time great himself, the basketball superstar lavished praise on Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The LA Lakers’ best player saw Aaron Donald make the game-sealing sack against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 43 seconds left in the game. Donald’s game-changing stop on 4th &1 essentially ended Cincinnati’s chances of tying the game and pushed the Rams to the title podium.

LeBron James posted a story on his Instagram account giving the new Super Bowl champion the ultimate compliment for a defensive player:

“He and LT the greatest players I’ve ever seen on that side of the ball!! Not even a question about it.”

Coming from LeBron James, who’s a huge football fan, the compliment is as high as it can get. The star defensive end has won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, all three coming in the last five years, which shows his dominance. Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl MVP, but an argument could easily be made that Donald should have been the winner with his impact throughout the game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Sean McVay had no doubt AD would come up in the clutch



(via

"Aaron Donald's gonna make a play."Sean McVay had no doubt AD would come up in the clutch @brgridiron (via @NFL "Aaron Donald's gonna make a play."Sean McVay had no doubt AD would come up in the clutch @brgridiron(via @NFL)https://t.co/0SIgmkmjVF

Other than the new champ, James was also referring to football legend Lawrence Taylor, who terrorized NFL offenses during his 13-year career. Like the current defensive genius, LT was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. The New York Giants’ iconic linebacker was an unstoppable force in the 80s and is one of the most recognized faces in pro football to this day.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"I believe when it's all said and done, you will probably say LT is 1A and he will be 1B. I believe he should have won MVP last night." @ShannonSharpe on Aaron Donald:"I believe when it's all said and done, you will probably say LT is 1A and he will be 1B. I believe he should have won MVP last night." .@ShannonSharpe on Aaron Donald:"I believe when it's all said and done, you will probably say LT is 1A and he will be 1B. I believe he should have won MVP last night." https://t.co/hBSF5IYIju

For Donald, to be mentioned on the same level as L.T. is truly an honor that he will treasure, particularly coming from one of the NBA’s greatest.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are still groping for form

The LA Lakers will need plenty of things to go right to follow the LA Rams' footsteps. [Photo: NetsDaily]

While the LA Rams have already accomplished their title goal this season, LeBron James continues to have a roller coaster ride with the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold squad are only 26-31 and in 9th place in the Western Conference. Despite Anthony Davis’ return, they remain a hugely frustrating puzzle that could implode as the season reaches its critical stages.

The Lakers’ longest and most pressing need is how to get Russell Westbrook in the groove of things. The former MVP was supposed to be the great difference for the team to win another title after failing to defend the 2020 championship.

Not only has Westbrook struggled, but his benching is also threatening to destroy the Lakers’ dynamics. The triple-double king and head coach Frank Vogel appear to be seemingly throwing shots at each other. For a team with title aspirations, the Lakers are nowhere near their lofty goals.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via Russell Westbrook on his back injury: "It comes and goes…I'm not accustomed to sitting down for long stretches.”(via @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook on his back injury: "It comes and goes…I'm not accustomed to sitting down for long stretches.” (via @RyanWardLA) https://t.co/QEjYetcTv8

LeBron James’s brilliance has been carrying the Lakers all season long. Despite his best efforts, it doesn’t look like they’ll be having the same season-ending celebration as the Rams currently have.

Edited by Parimal