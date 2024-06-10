"He hasn't made a 3?" - NBA fans blast Kyrie Irving for performing worse than Celtics backcourt

Fans are not happy with Kyrie Irving for his poor performance in the first two games of the NBA Finals. Irving has not made a 3-point shot for the Dallas Mavericks against his former team. He has now lost 12 in a row to the Boston Celtics heading into Game 3 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Irving was terrible in Game 1, finishing with just 12 points on 6-for-19 shooting from the field. He went 0-for-5 from beyond the arc as the Celtics took a 1-0 series lead. It was his second-lowest scoring output in the NBA Finals, with the career-low being 10 points in Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

The one-time champ was a little better in Game 2, but still shot poorly from the field. He had 16 points after going 7-for-18 from the field, including 0-for-3 from the 3-point area. Now, the Mavericks are down 0-2 as the finals shift to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

NBA fans pointed out Kyrie Irving's bad shooting compared to his backcourt mate Luka Doncic, who was fantastic in Game 2, as well as to Derrick White and Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics. Irving has uncharacteristically been terrible from beyond the arc, going 0-for-8 in the first two games:

"He hasn't made a 3????" a fan asked.

"Love seeing Kyrie stink it up out there," another fan commented.

"Dude is too worried about how loud TD Garden is instead of hooping," one fan remarked.

Another fan pointed out that most of Irving's misses from 3 were open shots. They were upset that he's gone cold at the most important time of the season. The good news for the Mavs is they'll be back at home where Irving could find his rhythm again:

"The worst part about this is half of these shots have been wide open or at least good looks yet he's still missing. It’s not like he’s getting clamped most of the time," one fan ranted.

"Kyrie has now been outplayed by Jrue, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Pritchard in the playoffs," a fan claimed.

"Kyrie stinking up the court," another fan commented.

Kyrie Irving comments on his struggles shooting the ball

In his postgame interview on Sunday, Kyrie Irving was asked about his struggles with shooting the ball and missing wide-open shots. Irving was frustrated in not making some easy shots in Game 2, but understood that it's part of the game and it's all about coming back from adversity:

"It's all part of the game of basketball and you got to accept the ups and downs of this. I would say the toughest challenge when you're in a series, you want to play extremely well, especially when you're playing in the Finals. A little disappointed in myself for not being able to convert a lot more of my opportunities," Irving said.