“He made six, which is nothing to him. I don’t think I ever did that in my entire career” - Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry had routine night against the Blazers, will break Ray Allen’s record in due time

Steph Curry came up short in breaking Ray Allen's three-point record in Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still amazed with Curry despite the supposed 'off night' and complimented his superstar guard.

In the 104-94 win against the Blazers, Steph struggled as he made only six shots from beyond the arc as he is still 10 away from officially becoming the NBA's three-point king. After the game, Kerr noted that it was normal for Curry to hit six three-pointers in a game, something he reckons he hardly did throughout his career.

"It was just a routine night. He made six, which is nothing to him. I don’t think I ever did that in my entire career. Never once," Kerr said.

Blue Wire @bluewirepods With six made 3s tonight, Steph Curry’s knocking on the door 🔥



All-time made threes:



Ray Allen: 2973 (1300 games)

Steph Curry: 2964 (786 games 👀)

Reggie Miller: 2560 (1389 games) With six made 3s tonight, Steph Curry’s knocking on the door 🔥All-time made threes:Ray Allen: 2973 (1300 games)Steph Curry: 2964 (786 games 👀)Reggie Miller: 2560 (1389 games) https://t.co/J9xJ8N1m4F

According to StatMuse, Steve Kerr is right as he never made more than five three-point shots in a game in his career. He drained five from beyond the arc in a game just four times in 15 years in the NBA as a player. For what it's worth, Steph Curry has 38 games with nine or more threes so far in his career. It's possible Steph will reach 50 games before he retires.

Steph Curry still needs 10 three-point shots to break Ray Allen's record

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry needed 16 threes on Wednesday to break Ray Allen's record. And it looked like Steph was really going for it against Portland as he shot his first three-point attempt just 12 seconds into the game. In the first 2:17 of the game, he had already taken three shots from beyond the arc, missing all of them.

In the end, Curry finished with 22 points and six three-pointers made from 17 attempts, which was just five fewer from his career high. The Warriors offense struggled just as the two-time MVP struggled, but they managed still put away the Blazers, who are missing Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Steph Curry has another chance to break Allen's record on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will need 10 made shots from beyond the arc, a difficult task to do on the road, but Curry has already done it 22 times already.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry needs 10 threes to break the all-time record.



He might break it next game vs his brother. Steph Curry needs 10 threes to break the all-time record.He might break it next game vs his brother. https://t.co/gUS2gCIJmn

It should also be noted that the game will be in Philadelphia against Steph's younger brother, Seth Curry. The last time they played each other was on November 24th where the Warriors secured a 116-96 win. It's extra motivation for Steph to do it in front of his brother, and possibly his family too.

Another interesting fact leading up to the game is the last time Steph Curry made 10 three-point shots was last season against none other than the Philadelphia 76ers on April 19th, 2021. Curry led the Warriors to a 107-96 win over Philly at Wells Fargo Center.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the Golden State Warriors started in Philadelphia back in 1946. They played in the City of Brotherly Love until 1962 when they moved to San Francisco. Saturday's game is also nationally televised, so the entire world will be tuning in to see if Stephen Curry finally becomes the official king of three-point shots.

