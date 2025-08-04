  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "He made the trade of the century" - NBA fans erupt as Rob Pelinka's loyalty to Jeanie Buss shields him from Lakers future front office shakeups

"He made the trade of the century" - NBA fans erupt as Rob Pelinka's loyalty to Jeanie Buss shields him from Lakers future front office shakeups

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 04, 2025 10:30 GMT
&quot;He made the trade of the century&quot; - NBA fans erupt as Rob Pelinka
"He made the trade of the century" - NBA fans erupt as Rob Pelinka's loyalty to Jeanie Buss shields him from Lakers future front office shakeups (Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers have made significant strides under Rob Pelinka’s leadership, and it looks like he’ll be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Despite the changes in the front office, Pelinka’s strong loyalty to Jeanie Buss is expected to keep him in charge as the team’s GM.

Ad

The news was first reported by Dave McMenamin, with Legion Hoops later sharing the update on Sunday via X (formerly known as Twitter).

"REPORT: Rob Pelinka is expected to remain the Lakers GM as long as Jeanie Buss is the team’s Governor, per @mcten," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans quickly filled the comments with reactions, showing their support and excitement over the announcement.

"Rob earned the privilege to keep his job. In his tenure, he signed three Top 75 all-time players Lebron, AD, and Luka and won a championship," a fan wrote.
"I mean why shouldn’t he stay? He made the trade of the century for the franchise," added another.
Ad
Ad
"Duh. He just made the most lopsided trade in NBA History in their favor. Dude deserves a key to LA," remarked a third.

Despite many fans showing enthusiasm over Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka's extension, few believed it was time to move on.

"I don’t see her staying the Lakers governor for a very long time. I think it’s time all parties move forward. I like Rob, but I’d be okay without him," wrote a fan.
Ad
"That is quite interesting. I would assume that Mark Walter and his team are reviewing the organization and very well may have a hand in current decision making. In my opinion there will be considerable changes and they and Jeanie will not make it five years," expressed a second.

The discussion stems from the Lakers' recent ownership change and the reshuffling of their front office. In June, the Buss family sold a majority stake in the franchise for $10 billion, marking a major shift in the team's leadership structure.

Ad

Rob Pelinka expresses Jeanie Buss’ enthusiasm while announcing Luka Dončić’s extension

Luka Dončić signed a three-year max extension with the Lakers on Tuesday. The announcement came during a press conference where Rob Pelinka shared both his and Jeanie Buss' excitement about the deal.

"The best young basketball player on the universe joins, for the long-term future, the best sports franchise on the globe. So, truly, and exciting day on behalf of Jeanie Buss and Mark Walter and Coach Redick and a lot of Luka’s teammates," he expressed.

Dončić is still chasing his first NBA title and hopes to secure it this season alongside LeBron James and the Lakers.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications