"He makes Shaq look like Steph Curry" - NBA fans brutally troll Knicks' Mitchell Robinson for airballing free throw in consecutive games

NBA fans trolled New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson for airballing free throws in back-to-back games. In a video posted on X by Overtime on Saturday, Robinson airballed the free throw while his team trailed by 14 points.

This was the second consecutive game that he had airballed the free throw after airballing the only free throw he attempted in Game 1.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans was flabbergasted that an NBA player would airball two free throws back-to-back.

"it’s really flabbergasting how you can make it to the league & be so horrible at shooting free throws…….FREE THROWS!" the fan wrote.

"How THE F*** do you AIRBALL FREETHROWS as an NBA PLAYER," the fan wrote.

One of the fans noted that Mitchell Robinson was under pressure:

"It’s too far in his head now. It hurts to watch," the fan wrote.

A fan hilariously made a Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry comparison watching Robinson miss free throws.

"He’s got to be the worst free throw shooter I’ve ever seen. He makes Shaq look like Steph Curry," the fan wrote.

"Current state of NBA. Reigning NBA Champions using the Hack a Shaq technique and still losing," the fan wrote.

"Mitch out here looking like he won a fan contest to start at center," the fan wrote.

A fan wrote that he could have shot better than Mitchell Robinson blindfolded.

"Could shoot better blindfolded with my hands behind my back," the fan wrote.

Teams have used "Hack-A-Mitch" to take Mitchell Robinson off the floor in this playoffs

Mitchell Robinson had a career-best season in free-throw shooting percentage this season. However, his postseason has been the exact opposite. In the regular season, he shot 68.4% from the charity line, but in eight games in the playoffs, he has been shooting 26.9%.

The Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons both have used "Hack-A-Mitch" to their advantage. In Game 6 between the Knicks and the Pistons in the first round, the Pistons used the trick to keep him off the floor.

They fouled Robinson, which resulted in taking possession from the Knicks, taking away their chances of making shots. He made 1 of 4 attempts in the game. Throughout the Detroit series, he made 4 of 15 free throw attempts.

In Game 1, the Boston Celtics used the same trick to keep Robinson off the floor. Boston fouled him and the more he missed, the more he lost his confidence. He shot just 3 of 10 free throw attempts and Tom Thibodeau had to take him out of the game.

However, the center player has been crucial for the Knicks on the defensive end. Robinson's excellent defense on Jayson Tatum on the last possession of Game 2 was the reason that the Knicks went 2-0 in the series.

