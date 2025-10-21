"He has so many buffers": LeBron James positions Cooper Flagg to flourish on 6X NBA All-Star's path to reach ultimate star potential

LA Lakers forward LeBron James positioned Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg on the same trajectory as six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard. He stated this when he spoke to Steve Nash on a Tuesday episode of the “Mind The Game” podcast.

“He can almost take the Kawhi [Leonard] route,” James said. [Start from 26:36] “We never saw Kawhi in any bad position out in his first couple of years. …He learned at his own pace. He’s there with multiple Hall of Famers. It’s the same with Cooper [Flagg].”

LeBron James has previously praised Cooper Flagg. On one episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast, he noted Flagg’s ability to play with or without the ball. The four-time champion contrasted Flagg’s situation with his own rookie experience, where he noted the 2025 No. 1 pick will join an established team with Hall of Fame players.

Flagg was selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Mavericks, after they won the draft lottery despite very low odds (about 1.8 %). He arrived in the league after a successful college season at Duke Blue Devils, where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

He would make his league debut when the Mavericks open their season with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

What’s next for Cooper Flagg following LeBron James’ praise?

Cooper Flagg starts his career as a professional with high expectations. Mavericks are reportedly contemplating using him in different capacities, possibly as a ball-handler, point wing or an inside-out player.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of a game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The coaching staff will determine how quickly to lean on him as a major contributor versus slowly integrating him. How he’ll adjust from playing in college to the league will also test his resolve. However, he will need to improve certain areas, like his consistency in shooting and decision-making under pressure, to reach his full potential.

The good thing is that he has great veteran players to lean on. With support from Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson he has every tool at his disposal to succeed.

