"He might be my assistant" - Shannon Sharpe spill beans on partnering with LeBron James for coaching NBA All-Star Celebrity game

Shannon Sharpe and LeBron James may be teaming up for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game next weekend in Indiana. Ahead of the weekend's festivities, Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith are preparing to handle coaching duties for the celebrity All-Star game. As the NFL legend seemingly indicated on First Take this morning, he could have a notable assistant coach.

Sitting alongside Smith on ESPN, Sharpe broke down the gameplan for his team, divulging some of the strategies he hopes will yield success. In his rebuttal, Stephen A. Smith shed light on how he plans to approach the game with his team.

As he joked, Sharpe has been colluding with the NBA front office to make sure that he gets favorable calls for his players. As he also explained, he belives that the fix is in for Shannon Sharpe to get the win, however, he also has plans to create an upset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Smith joked that Sharpe may be getting LeBron James on the phone for advice, the NFL Hall of Famer spilled the beans. As he indicated, James may, or may not, be his assistant for the game. While it's unclear if he plans to have James courtside, it sounds as though the two could be working together.

Check out the video of the back-and-forth below, ahead of the All-Star weekend festivities beginning next weekend.

Smith: "I expect the fix is in, but I got plans. ... He going to call LeBron for advice, That ain't going to help."

Shannon Sharpe: "He might be my assistant."

Expand Tweet

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!