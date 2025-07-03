"He might find a healer in Hollywood": LeBron James’ friend makes bold Deandre Ayton prediction to salvage his poor reputation

LeBron James and the LA Lakers signed Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million contract on Wednesday. The deal includes a player option that Ayton can exercise in the second year.

Ad

James' friend, CuffsTheLegend on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the free agent signing. It's the first big signing of the organization since the start of the offseason. Their first move was to sign Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million contract.

CuffsTheLegend said Ayton needs to commit to playing winning basketball and not be distracted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Deandre Ayton will average close to 18-11 this season if he buys into playing winning basketball. Just gotta play hard and not get distracted by the Hollywood vibes off the court," he posted on X.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A fan replied to his post, alleging what Ayton did in Phoenix. Although he was somewhat successful with the Phoenix Suns, the Bahamian big man had a strange reputation off the court.

CuffsTheLegend predicts Ayton will find a way to clear his reputation as with the Lakers.

"This could go either way. He might find a HEALER in Hollywood and she will elevate his game 😂🤷🏽‍♂️" James' friend responded.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There has been mixed reviews about LeBron James' new teammate

Before Ayton signed a deal with the Lakers, there were reports about how he acted in the Portland Trail Blazers' locker room. According to The Athletic's Jason Quick, LeBron James' new teammate didn't have the best time in his first year in Portland.

Quick said that Ayton was constantly tardy in team flights and practices. He also wrote about how the big man would throw tantrums in the locker room whenever he was benched.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported there were multiple teams that reached out to the Blazers to inquire about Ayton. According to Charania, the organization's general manager, Joe Cronin, gave a strong review of his leadership.

There have been varying reports about what to expect from LeBron James' new big man. However, fans will see his true side when he starts the 2025-26 season with the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More