"He might get to 70k" - Amazed Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on LeBron James' massive record

Luka Doncic believed LeBron James' 50,000 career points was just the start. The 4x NBA champion came into Tuesday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans just one point shy of reaching the landmark. James hit a three in the first quarter to breach the 50k points and ended his evening with 34 points as the Lakers propped up a 136-115 win.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Doncic was asked about James' career night and he believed 'The King' had more to offer.

"Watching him do this stuff at this age is unbelievable. 50K points, I can't even explain that. He might get to 70K, you never know."

James broke the NBA scoring record in 2023 and later made 40,000 points in March last year. This season, he set a new landmark and is the only player active to do so. That he's 40 and performing at an elite level further left Doncic in awe as he stated that James could dish out more points to touch 70k.

LeBron James gets candid on reaching 50,000 points: "Definitely an honor"

Speaking to the media, LeBron James called it an honor to get to the magical number. Ahead of the start of the season, there was buzz that James would go past the 50k barrier at some point before the end of the regular stretch. The veteran forward did so with 22 games left for the Lakers before they hit the playoffs and credited it to 'the love of the sport'.

"It’s a lot of points. A lot, to be honest. To be honest, obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I’m from. Just picking up the game when I was a little kid and just having my love for the sport. I was hoping that someday that I would be able to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So, it was definitely an honor. It’s pretty cool to see that."

LeBron James has been a vital cog in the Lakers' successful run so far this season. He is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while averaging 51.8% from the field and 39.1% from the deep in 55 regular season games. Should he play the rest of the remaining matchups he will also have played more than 70 games for the second time in as many editions.

