"He must not have seen what happened to Jordan Poole" - NBA fans go wild as Draymond Green gets chirpy with Warriors teammate in pick-up game

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 03, 2025 22:12 GMT
Fans react to Moses Moody's trash talk to Draymond Green (Image Source: IMAGN)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is taking his offseason workout seriously. Over the weekend, Green had a workout session with his co-star, Jimmy Butler. Both stars are getting ready for the 2025-26 NBA season, as they try to contend for the championship. Recently, the four-time All-Star took time to work out with Moses Moody.

During their session, Green tried to develop his offensive game. He posted up Moody and tried to shoot over his teammate. However, he missed the shot, and it led the younger player to remind him that he isn't that kind of player.

"That ain't your game!" Moody told Green.

But Green was determined to try the same move on Moody again. From the mid-range area, he posted up the 23-year-old and shot a one-legged fadeaway. It must've looked good in the four-time champion's mind to do that shot. However, it resulted in him shooting an airball.

When fans saw this, they were quick to react to Moody's trash talk to Green. Most of them brought up what happened between the forward and his former teammate, Jordan Poole. In October 2022, the former Michigan State player was forced to spend time away from Golden State after an altercation with Poole.

The incident resulted in Green punching his younger teammate during a practice session.

"Moody must not have seen what happened to Jordan Poole 😂😂😂," a fan said.
"Surprised that donkey didn’t knock him out after he said that," another fan commented.
"Let me guess he punched the s**t out of him 5 mins later," one fan said.

Other fans made fun of Draymond Green's missed shot.

"I been saying this for years lol if draymond got drafted anywhere else but with Steph we wouldn’t know who he is," someone commented.
"Goodness gracious I’ve never seen an airball that bad😂😂😂" a comment read.
"Bruh this might be the worst post up game ive ever seen lol," one fan made fun of Green.

De'Aaron Fox calls Draymond Green the NBA's biggest complainer

Draymond Green has been an expressive player since he was drafted in 2012 by the Warriors. He reacts when a teammate makes a shot, when there's a defensive highlight and even when there's a foul called against him.

San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox went as far as to call him the NBA's biggest whiner in an appearance on FanDuel's "Run It Back."

“Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?'” Fox said in a clip of the podcast episode posted on X on Tuesday.

Fox also mentioned LA Lakers star Luka Doncic as a major complainer in the league, along with Draymond Green. The Warriors star hasn't responded to what the one-time All-Star has said about him.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
