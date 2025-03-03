"He should be MVP": 7x NBA champion makes his feelings clear on LeBron James' MVP candidacy

Heading into Sunday’s rematch against the LA Clippers, LeBron James is getting MVP chatter. He's averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game in February. The LA Lakers are 9-2 during that stretch and climbed from fifth to third in the Western Conference.

Robert Horry, a seven-time NBA champ, said about James’ performance this season:

"If Lebron James got the same calls as SGA (Gilgeous-Alexander), he would be averaging 30+ points a game, and it'd be no question who's MVP because he's so much better, physically, stronger. … He should be MVP because he's putting in that type of work.

James has been putting up historic numbers for a 40-year-old superstar. He has been the Lakers’ steadying force amid the drama and controversy of the Anthony Davis trade. After partnering with AD for six seasons, he has seamlessly adjusted to playing with a new co-superstar in Luka Doncic.

If the Lakers continue to surge in the standings, the MVP talks surrounding King James will only get louder. He could push himself into the best player of the season talks that have centered on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James has some catching up to do, though, because SGA has been the more consistent and impressive player in the season. The Canadian has taken OKC atop the Western Conference with a 49-11 record. The Thunder, ranked No. 1 in net rating, will likely end with the best win-loss slate in the NBA.

LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have two crucial showdowns in early April

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder have an 11-game lead on LeBron James and the LA Lakers before Sunday’s games. The Lakers could continue chasing the top-ranked team in the conference when April rolls in.

On April 6 and 8, the Lakers and the Thunder have two highly anticipated showdowns. The two crucial meetings might not have a matter in the standings, but that could be a preview of the Western Conference finals. James’ MVP push against the frontrunner SGA will be an interesting subheading.

In the first meeting between the Lakers and the Thunder on Nov. 29, Oklahoma coasted to a 101-93 win at Crypto.com Arena. Since then, LA has retooled and has only gotten better behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

The rematch in April promises to be an exciting head-to-head duel that fans can’t wait to see.

