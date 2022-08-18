“He was having a MVP year until the injuries started to mount up” - Reggie Miller says there was a collective sigh of relief in Los Angeles after LeBron James’ contract extension

Reports of LeBron James agreeing to a two-year $97 million contract extension have sparked several reactions in the NBA. Former star Reggie Miller believes the report has eased some of the tension brewing in Los Angeles.

James is entering the final year of his contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023. But when he eventually signs, he will be under contract with the LA Lakers until 2024, with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season. Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season.

Many believe re-signing will not be a great idea for the Lakers captain. Sports analyst Tim Bontemps likened his situation to that of Kevin Durant, saying James would lose his leverage.

On NBA TV, Miller reacted to the news of the contract agreement. He said it was great news for those in LA, and that James was having an MVP year before injuries struck.

"I live out here in Los Angeles, and there was a collective sigh of relief here because, again, people wanna talk about LeBron James entering his 20, 21st season. This guy still has it, right? People out here in LA, they were holding their breath.

"And if you look at the numbers, when healthy and ready to go, you could make a case that he was having an MVP year until the injury started to mount up.

"So, a healthy LeBron, a healthy AD, a healthy Westbrook, all in, and here's the big question, what kind of system is new head coach Darvin Ham gonna run? So, there's a lot of variables, questions, but they'll all be answered come opening night."

A healthy James and Anthony Davis will indeed be a threat on both ends of the floor. However, both players have struggled with injuries in the last two years.

LeBron James has at least two more years to win another championship for the LA Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he receives his 2020 NBA championship ring

James joined the Lakers in 2018 and has since played for the storied franchise. In the four years he has spent with the organization, he has led them to an NBA title once.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” https://t.co/LVmDZ3BB6s

The Lakers endured a rough decade before their 2020 championship run. Their last appearance in the NBA Finals was in 2010 when they defeated the Boston Celtics to win their 16th title.

Despite missing the playoffs from 2014 to 2019, their return to playoff basketball was marked with a ring. However, they have since been disappointing.

They failed to defend their title in 2021, crashing out in the first round after a six-game series against the Phoenix Suns. Last year, they missed the playoffs completely despite the acquisition of All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

A contract extension with LeBron James will mean that the Lakers are still looking to remain championship contenders. However, their attempts to build a championship roster have not been successful so far.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. 👀 https://t.co/RXDEIuwlK9

The front office has revealed that they will be hoping for Davis to remain healthy and compete. They have also tried to acquire the services of Kyrie Irving but are yet to conclude a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

