"He does not need a Finals MVP to validate his career" - Jeremy Lin makes bold statement about Steph Curry's legacy, hopes Steph to win championship

With the NBA Finals underway, one of the narratives is Steph Curry possibly winning his first Finals MVP award.

That would do wonders to his already great legacy. However, Curry's former teammate Jeremy Lin believes Curry doesn't need the Bill Russell MVP trophy to confirm his greatness.

With Game 1 of the NBA Finals underway, Lin tweeted about the possibility of Curry winning his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP award. The former Warrior pointed out that Curry's career will not be incomplete even if he does not win the Finals MVP.

Here's what Lin tweeted:

"I hope Steph Curry wins the championship and finals MVP. But make no mistake about it, he does NOT need a finals MVP to validate his career by any means."

Steph Curry is already among the greatest players ever and has the moniker of being the greatest shooter in history. He has two NBA MVPs and three championships. The NBA Finals MVP is conspicuous by its absence from his resume, but he has a chance to win it this season.

However, Curry and the Warriors need to bounce back after losing Game 1 at home to the Boston Celtics. The Golden State Warriors were up by double digits entering the fourth quarter, but a furious Celtics rally gave them an impressive 120-108 victory on Thursday.

Curry was on fire to start the game, breaking the NBA Finals record for most three-point shots made in a quarter.

He ended the game with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists, but thar was not enough to prevent a Celtics win. Al Horford had a big game for Boston with 26 points, while Jaylen Brown and Derrick White put up 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Steph Curry and Jeremy Lin are former teammates

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Jeremy Lin of the LA Lakers

Before Steph Curry became the greatest shooter ever and Jeremy Lin became "Linsanity," they were teammates. Curry and Lin played together for the Warriors in the 2010-11 NBA season. After that, Curry had to overcome several injuries before taking over the league in 2014.

Meanwhile, Lin would become a star for the New York Knicks in 2012 as part of the "Linsanity" craze. He then bounced around the league playing for teams such as the Houston Rockets and LA Lakers. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Lin would win his only NBA championship in 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors against his former team. He played for the Warriors' G League team in 2021 in the hope of a possible return to the NBA.

Now, the 33-year-old point guard plays for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his first two seasons in Beijing.

