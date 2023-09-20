“He needed a chip on his shoulder”: Ronnie 2K denies existence of real beef with ‘good friend’ Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson went at Ronnie 2K last season after disliking his player rating on the edition of the video game NBA 2K. Ronnie 2K (real name Ronnie Singh) is the digital marketing director for 2K Sports and is frequently seen promoting the most popular basketball video game in the world. Thompson and Ronnie had a brief beef that appears to be gone now.

Ronnie 2K was a guest on “The PatBev Pod”. It is a podcast on Barstool Sports hosted by NBA player Patrick Beverley and podcaster Adam Ferrone. The guys asked Ronnie 2K if the beef between him and Klay Thompson is ongoing. He said the situation was overblown and the Splash Brother maybe used it for motivation.

“I think Klay (Thompson) took it seriously because he needed a chip on his shoulder,” Ronnie 2K said.

The marketing director for 2K said the two are actually close. The feud may be over.

“Me and Klay have been good friends for years. I saw him a couple of weeks after he made that apology and he was like, ‘oh man I’m sorry I missed your wedding’,” Ronnie 2K said. “So we’re friends but I think he was a little fired up for a couple weeks.”

It appears to be all water under the Golden Gate Bridge between the two sides. Thompson will be featured once again in the new NBA 2K24. He has a rating of 85, 44th amongst current players.

Why did Klay Thompson have beef with Ronnie 2K?

Back in 2022, Klay Thompson had some beef with Ronnie 2K and the famous video game. The two went back and forth for weeks.

The Warriors guard was upset with his 2K player rating in the 2K23 version of the game. ESPN interviewed Ronnie 2K about the game and Thompson’s rating. The NBA star called the 2K promoter a “clown” in the comments of a video clip from the interview.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown," Thompson said on Instagram. "I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world? Not interviewing a promoter... Do better ESPN."

Ronnie 2K attempted to apologize. He carried around signs praising Thompson while attending Warriors games.

Klay Thompson then later apologized. He posted the message of capitulation on his social media.

The beef appeared to have been squashed last year. The recent comments from Ronnie 2K confirm as much. However, it remains to be seen if Klay Thompson is mad about his rating in the new 2K24 version of the game.