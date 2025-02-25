"He needed to be fat shamed to be motivated?" - NBA fans abuzz as Luka Doncic takes offense to Mavericks leaking his fitness issues

In Luka Doncic's first two games with the Lakers, returning from a calf strain that had sidelined him on Christmas Day, the five-time All-NBA First Team player found it difficult to regain his rhythm.

However, when he returned to action against the Denver Nuggets this week, Doncic appeared dominant on both ends of the floor. He scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made seven assists and had four steals en route to a massive LA win.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, reports of weight and conditioning problems following his shocking departure from Dallas awakened a beast inside the young star.

The report arrives before Luka Doncic and the Lakers face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, marking his first game since the split.

Given the anticipation surrounding the game, fans were quick to weigh in.

"First nba player to get cyber bullied for being overweight," - One wrote.

"He needed to be fat shamed to be motivated? What a joke," - Another wrote.

"Hope the Mavs cook them tonight especially with no AD. Lakers fans need to chill after 1 win in 13 tries against nuggets," - Another replied.

Others, however, defended Doncic:

"Yea he's dropping 40 tonight," - One predicted.

"Luka Doncic drops 70 tonight," - Another added.

"He'll be OK," - JJ Redick opens up on Luka Doncic's first game against the Dallas Mavericks

For Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers, his 32-point outing against Denver couldn't have come at a better time for the team. In addition to the fact that LA is looking to hold on to a guaranteed playoff spot, Doncic is finding his rhythm just in time for tonight's game against Dallas.

In an article for the New York Times, Dorian Finney-Smith, who played alongside Doncic in Dallas before the duo reunited in LA this year, spoke about the reigning scoring champion's return to form.

The way he sees things, it was only a matter of time before Doncic found his rhythm again after suffering a calf strain on Dec. 25. Given that, Finney-Smith was quoted as saying that he thinks Doncic is going to be, quote, "excited, for tonight's game.

LA coach JJ Redick also caught up with the New York Times to discuss Tuesday's Mavericks-Lakers showdown and what the game will be like for Luka Doncic:

“I think he’ll be fine. Every day that he’s been with us it’s becoming a little more normal. I’ve been there. The first time you play your old team, particularly this close in time duration, it’s going to be weird. But he’ll be OK.”

Tuesday's game is the second of three the two teams will play this season. The final game is an Apr. 9 meeting in Dallas, right before the start of the postseason.

Dallas is optimistic that it will have a healthier roster by then, given that Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are all sidelined for the latest contest.

