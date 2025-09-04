"He needs a lifetime ban" - NBA fans question Jalen Brunson’s surprising paycut in $156M Knicks extension amid Kawhi Leonard contract controversy

According to Pablo Torre, NBA fans want him to look into Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

The report comes following news from Torre on Wednesday alleging that the LA Clippers attempted to circumvent the salary cap. The former ESPN reporter said he plans to look into Brunson taking a massive pay cut when he re-signed with the Knicks in July 2024.

Brunson took $113 million less than he was eligible to sign for, which was a selfless move that earned him widespread praise from Knicks fans. However, on the heels of Torre's allegations against the Clippers, some are wondering if the Knicks did the same.

While there has been no proof, the star guard taking an massive pay cut raised red flags among fans.

In response to Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet about Brunson signing an "unprecedented" $156.5 million deal, fans weighed in.

"(NBA) he needs a lifetime ban and the team stripped of draft picks," a fan wrote.

"Jalen is just a stand up guy and y’all can’t handle it," another fan wrote.

"See what you started (Pablo Torre)," one fan said.

Tommie The 3rd @tommiedotjpg @tyler_rucker See what you started @PabloTorre 😂

Here are more fan reactions.

"Someone toss (Pablo Torre) at this like a pokemon," one fan commented.

"My mind immediately went here as well. They employ his father too," another fan tweeted.

"Mind your business," a fan said.

Pablo Torre weighs in on Jalen Brunson/New York Knicks allegations

After reporting on the LA Clippers allegedly circumventing the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard, Pablo Torre discussed the situation on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Torre revealed to Patrick that his tip line has been exploding with requests from fans urging him to look into Jalen Brunson's pay cut.

Additionally, Torre highlighted that the way Brunson landed in New York could steer the story in a different direction than his reporting on the Clippers.

The team was also caught engaging in recruiting talk with Brunson before he hit free agency in 2022.

"It's funny, my tip line has never been more used by enemies of Jalen Brunson,"' Torre said on Wednesday. "Like, 'Look into that one!' As well as like James Harden.

"Well, look, how he arrived at the Knicks, this is where I have to defer to the reporting I may or may not do on this, certainly was interesting. Right? Like, 'OK, that's a pretty good deal for the Knicks.' Anyway, I don't want to get ahead of myself in terms of that."

Whether anything comes of the NBA's investigation into the Clippers and Leonard, or Torre's investigation into Brunson and the Knicks, only time will tell.

