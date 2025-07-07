"He needs to relax" - Patrick Beverley drops blunt message for 76ers' RFA seeking $25 million extension

Patrick Beverley is known for his vociferous nature and has always been a loud person both on and off the field. This essence was on display on Sunday, as he dropped a blunt message to Quentin Grimes.

The 76ers' restricted free agent is reportedly seeking a $25 million extension, earning a strong response from Beverley. Grimes, who signed a 4-year, $11.1 million rookie contract with the Knicks in 2021, entered free agency after spending the second half of last season in Philadelphia.

The guard had a respectable season with the 76ers, averaging a career-high 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. During his tenure in Philly, he recorded two 40-point games, including a career-high 46-point game against the Houston Rockets in March.

However, carrying a cap hit of $4,296,682 in his final year, Grimes seems to be searching for a big pay raise in his fifth season. In an episode of the "Pat Bev Pod," Beverley expressed his opinion on these demands, claiming he needed to "relax."

"He needs to relax, I'm all with the homies getting paid, but let's be realistic, go ahead, get the two years put some more work in. Put some of that joy back in the game like you've been doing.

"I don't know if 25 is the number, though you feel me like I hope he gets 25, but I don't think that's a good thing for Quentin Grimes," Beverley explained.

Beverley's comments refer to Grimes finally getting steady minutes in the league. The guard averaged 33.7 minutes per game in Philly, the most he's played since his sophomore year. Beverley urged him to focus on playing, explaining he could double his demand in a year or two.

Patrick Beverley sets his sights on an NBA return after a year-long stint in Israel

Patrick Beverley has been a rolling stone since the start of his professional career. Beginning his journey in Ukraine, the guard was drafted by the Lakers in 2009 but returned to Europe to play in Russia and Greece. Returning to the NBA in 2013, Beverley had been a staple of the league until his move to Israel in 2024.

However, the defensive guard seems ready for a return to the NBA, as he revealed on Sunday.

"Yeah, we're going back ... ain't really nothing to talk about, we got a wait till the first couple days go down," he explained via Pat Bev Pod.

Beverley last suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, making 26 appearances and averaging 6.0 points per game.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



