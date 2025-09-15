  • home icon
  • "He needs to stay away from women" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards vows social media blackout to rank alongside Luka Doncic & other superstars

"He needs to stay away from women" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards vows social media blackout to rank alongside Luka Doncic & other superstars

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 15, 2025 23:33 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Anthony Edwards' strategy to stay away from social media (Image Source: IMAGN)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is focused on becoming a better player this offseason. Over the past two seasons, Edwards has proven that he can lead the Wolves to the Western Conference reign. However, he has come up short against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder in that span.

In his first Western Conference finals appearance, he averaged 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists in five games against the Mavericks. Edwards followed it up with another conference finals appearance last season. However, the results were the same, as they were sent home by the Thunder.

For the upcoming season, Jon Krawczynski reported that Edwards took an important step in focusing on becoming better. The three-time All-Star has reportedly stepped away from social media to get to the level of his rivals, Doncic and SGA.

“He has been off of the social media grid and working on his game," Krawczynski said. "He hasn’t had any international play this summer for the first time in a couple of years, which I think has allowed him to buckle down ... he’s still got a big step to make to get to the level of a Shai, or a Luka."
Fans shared their opinions about Anthony Edwards' efforts to raise his game after this report was revealed.

"He needs to stay away from women," a fan said.
"All it takes is one OnlyFans model…" another fan commented.
"lol he about to be another baby’s father watch," one fan said.

Other fans got excited for Edwards' sixth season.

"Ant MVP season incoming?" someone commented.
"Revenge season coming it’s over for y’all," a comment read.
"He knows there’s levels to s**t. Way to be hungry Ant 🤞" a fan commented.

Two-time NBA champion believes Anthony Edwards will win an MVP award within the next three seasons

Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star for the past three seasons, and winning an MVP award might not be far. During an episode of Iman Shumpert's "All In," the former New York Knicks guard asked his two-time champion, Mario Chalmers, if he thinks Edwards will win an MVP award in the next three seasons.

The former Miami Heat guard believes Ant-Man has what it takes to win the prestigious award. Even Shumpert agrees with him. However, the one-time champion thinks the star guard needs to learn one aspect of the court to be unstoppable.

“I like it too, I just need him to learn to play with his back to the basket. He don’t understand how important that is,” Shumpert said.
According to the former NBA player, figuring out how to handle double teams will help Edwards in achieving that feat.

