"He needs to stop pushing this" - Chris Broussard believes LeBron James' wish of playing with Bronny James in NBA might turn out to be premature

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was generating plenty of buzz heading into the NBA's All-Star weekend. It was a bit of a homecoming for James, as this year's All-Star game took place in Cleveland, Ohio, his home state.

While fans were excited to see James and his fellow NBA superstars during the All-Star festivities, James got the attention of basketball fans for his off-court comments. While giving an interview over the All-Star weekend, James officially confirmed what many have speculated on throughout the year.

Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd



“I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”



theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0… LeBron went into great detail discussing the Cavs’ turnaround and roster. We discussed why he left again in 2014. And we talked about Bronny.“I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” LeBron went into great detail discussing the Cavs’ turnaround and roster. We discussed why he left again in 2014. And we talked about Bronny. “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0…

James has finally revealed that his goal is to eventually team up with his son, Bronny James, for one season once he enters the NBA. It got plenty of attention around the basketball world, especially with the fact that LeBron will be an eventual free agent when his son is eligible for the NBA Draft.

Speaking today on "First Things First," analyst Chris Broussard spoke about the report, adding that James needs to stop "pushing this" agenda and let it happen organically.

"LeBron means well, but he needs to stop pushing this. If this is going to happen, let it happen organically. Let Bronny become clearly an NBA player. ... What if Bronny isn't ready?"

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"LeBron means well, but he needs to stop pushing this. If this is going to happen, let it happen organically. Let Bronny become clearly an NBA player. ... What if Bronny isn't ready?" — Do you see LeBron & Bronny being teammates in LeBron's final year?"LeBron means well, but he needs to stop pushing this. If this is going to happen, let it happen organically. Let Bronny become clearly an NBA player. ... What if Bronny isn't ready?" — @Chris_Broussard Do you see LeBron & Bronny being teammates in LeBron's final year? "LeBron means well, but he needs to stop pushing this. If this is going to happen, let it happen organically. Let Bronny become clearly an NBA player. ... What if Bronny isn't ready?" — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/qsyvZeOuwD

LeBron James eyes opportunity with Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and son Bronny James

The recent comments made by LeBron James are only going to fuel the fire when it comes to the idea of his son Bronny James one day playing in the NBA. There's still going to be plenty of hurdles to overcome during that time.

While Bronny has generated some buzz with his play in the high school ranks, there's no certainty that he will be an "obvious" first-round selection when it comes time for him to submit his name to the NBA Draft.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James wants to play wherever Bronny is for his last year LeBron James wants to play wherever Bronny is for his last year 👏 https://t.co/GVLY09tn4Y

As it stands, LeBron James is currently under contract with the Lakers for one more season. He is set to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season, in which he will be 39-years-old.

With James' recent comments, he would most likely look to sign a one-year contract with whatever team Bronny James ends up on. That brings a number of questions to the table, including would a team draft Bronny earlier than expected just to potentially have the opportunity to also add his superstar dad to their roster?

Bronny James is currently in his junior year of high school basketball and is currently ranked as the 43rd prospect by ESPN in their Top 60 rankings.

Edited by David Nyland