"He needs to stop pushing this" - Chris Broussard believes LeBron James' wish of playing with Bronny James in NBA might turn out to be premature

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was generating plenty of buzz heading into the NBA's All-Star weekend. It was a bit of a homecoming for James, as this year's All-Star game took place in Cleveland, Ohio, his home state.
While fans were excited to see James and his fellow NBA superstars during the All-Star festivities, James got the attention of basketball fans for his off-court comments. While giving an interview over the All-Star weekend, James officially confirmed what many have speculated on throughout the year.
James has finally revealed that his goal is to eventually team up with his son, Bronny James, for one season once he enters the NBA. It got plenty of attention around the basketball world, especially with the fact that LeBron will be an eventual free agent when his son is eligible for the NBA Draft.
Speaking today on "First Things First," analyst Chris Broussard spoke about the report, adding that James needs to stop "pushing this" agenda and let it happen organically.
"LeBron means well, but he needs to stop pushing this. If this is going to happen, let it happen organically. Let Bronny become clearly an NBA player. ... What if Bronny isn't ready?"
LeBron James eyes opportunity with Bronny James
The recent comments made by LeBron James are only going to fuel the fire when it comes to the idea of his son Bronny James one day playing in the NBA. There's still going to be plenty of hurdles to overcome during that time.
While Bronny has generated some buzz with his play in the high school ranks, there's no certainty that he will be an "obvious" first-round selection when it comes time for him to submit his name to the NBA Draft.
As it stands, LeBron James is currently under contract with the Lakers for one more season. He is set to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season, in which he will be 39-years-old.
With James' recent comments, he would most likely look to sign a one-year contract with whatever team Bronny James ends up on. That brings a number of questions to the table, including would a team draft Bronny earlier than expected just to potentially have the opportunity to also add his superstar dad to their roster?
Bronny James is currently in his junior year of high school basketball and is currently ranked as the 43rd prospect by ESPN in their Top 60 rankings.