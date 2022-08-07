“He needs to worry about Brooklyn being in a good place with him” - Shannon Sharpe says the Brooklyn Nets have never wronged Kyrie Irving, believes there’s a 25 percent chance he gets traded

There has been no update on the rumors about the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving. He has accepted his $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. The guard's preferred destination, however, is reportedly the LA Lakers.

Reports from NBA insider Ian Begley suggested that Irving is in a good place with the Nets. Reacting to the report, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe commented that the Nets, by no means, wronged Irving. He then said that the seven-time All-Star should be concerned about the Nets being in a good place with him.

"The Nets didn't wrong Kyrie," Sharpe said. "The Nets have been nothing but very professional, and very cordial and very accommodating to Kyrie Irving. He's in a good place with Brooklyn.

"He needs to worry about Brooklyn being in a good place with him. They made it abundantly clear that his behavior in the way he's behaved over the last three years are unacceptable."

There have been a few updates regarding Irving's trade away from the Nets. Sharpe believed that the chances of the Nets trading the guard stands at 25 percent. Sharpe's predictions may be affected by his affinity for the Lakers. So, he may overestimate the chances of the Lakers acquiring Irving.

Kyrie Irving is in a good place with the Brooklyn Nets

Head coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Kyrie Irving #11 during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 08, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Irving could play for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022-23 season as talks for his trade stalls. Many expect Irving and Kevin Durant to remain with the Nets and compete for the 2023 NBA championship title.

NBA insider Ian Begley stated that all is well with Irving and the Nets, insinuating that the relationship between both parties is good. He also shared that Irving is comfortable with the franchise going into the upcoming season.

"A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season," Begley said.

