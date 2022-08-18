“He and the Nets are looking forward to meeting up in training camp” - Brian Windhorst says Kyrie Irving is invested in playing for the Nets next season

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and his future remains uncertain as the focus of attention over the last couple of weeks has been on his teammate Kevin Durant. Irving exercised his player-option for the upcoming season that will see him earn in excess of $36 million.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke about how the 2016 NBA champion is focused on playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season. Windhorst said that the guard realizes the best way forward is to perform at the highest level. He also mentioned the Nets are hoping to run it back with this team.

"I think Kyrie is invested in being a Brooklyn Net next year. Obviously, there was some turmoil with his contract extension not happening. He realizes his best path going forward to get the contact he wants in Brooklyn or elsewhere is to have a very good season.

"So from what I can gather, he and the Nets are looking forward to meeting up in training camp. Right now, I think the Nets want to run this team back. They're hoping that Kevin Durant agrees," Windhorst said.

As aforementioned, Kyrie Irving exercised his player-option for the upcoming season. However, a move away from the franchise via trade is still very much possible. The LA Lakers are touted to be the frontrunners due to his links with LeBron James.

Has Kyrie Irving been a failure with the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been nothing but box office drama to say the least. This summer has been the biggest soap opera as the turmoil between Irving and the Nets ownership and the front office has been very well documented.

Irving, in his three seasons with the Nets, has played more than 30 games in just one season. His scoring output, however, has been tremendous, averaging 27.1 points on a nightly basis for Brooklyn, but availability continues to be the biggest issue regarding the guard. Irving has consistently missed games for non-injury reasons.

When the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, they appeared to be a new NBA powerhouse, especially in the Eastern Conference. The Nets were the team to beat once Durant returned to action after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA finals earlier that year.

The talking point has hardly ever been about the exploits on the court. As things continue to unravel, the Nets have been handed a disgruntled player in Kyrie Irving who is keen on a move elsewhere.

