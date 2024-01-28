"He is never beating the allegations" - Kevin Durant passing up on tribute video from Nets has NBA fans roasting him

Kevin Durant will have an opportunity to compete against his former team as the Phoenix Suns will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The anticipation for his comeback has sparked discussions about whether KD should receive a tribute video, and the two-time champion said he can go without the bouquet.

NBA writer Billy Reinhardt conducted a poll regarding whether Durant "deserves" a tribute video from Brooklyn, and Durant replied:

"Please don't, the night will be better without it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In response, a committed Brooklyn Nets fan account offered a mocking reply to Durant. The account pointed out that the 14-time All-Star had requested more trades than won playoff series during his time with the team, arguing that this is the reason he does not merit a tribute video.

"Seems like me and Nets frequent on the same page," Durant replied to @NetsFrequent.

Expand Tweet

This did not sit well with some fans who replied to Durant on social media. One fan feels that Durant should never reply to posts like these as he will never get away with how he treated the Nets franchise.

Expand Tweet

Durant's reply solidifies that he did not care about the Nets and felt sorry that most of his super teams failed in the league.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another Nets dedicated account chimed in that they feel the same about KD's thoughts on getting a tribute video.

Expand Tweet

One basketball fan reminded KD of the time he arrived on the Nets saying that he wanted to leave a good legacy.

Expand Tweet

@eazy914 expressed his viewpoint, noting that wherever KD goes, he tends to divide fans between supporting him and going against him.

Expand Tweet

Of course, with the internet, there will always be the opposite reaction that Durant deserves a tribute video, whether he likes it or not.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant's time with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 but sat out the 2019–20 season with a torn Achilles tendon and later contracted COVID-19.

His return in 2020-21 showcased a strong performance, averaging 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 35 games. In the playoffs, he led the Nets but narrowly lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a historic Game 7.

In the 2021–22 season, Durant signed a substantial extension. Although Kevin Durant delivered outstanding individual performances, his season was marred by a knee injury. The Nets nabbed a play-in spot, and Durant's influential comeback ensured their place in the playoffs. However, they were swept by Boston in a four-game series.

Durant sought a trade from the Nets in June 2022, preferring the Suns or Heat. The Raptors and Celtics were favorites, but he rescinded the request in August 2022. On Feb. 9, 2023, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he had to switch back to wearing No. 35 due to No. 7 being retired.

Kevin Durant played 129 games with the Brooklyn Nets in three seasons, averaging 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 3-pointers and 1.2 blocks per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!