“He never wants to play me one-on-one” – Cam Thomas asserts that he is a better scorer than Kevin Durant was at age 20

Kevin Durant has a new adversary. The 11-time All-Star is being trash-talked by his own Brooklyn Nets teammate, Cam Thomas.

After Durant powered the Nets to their 13th win of the season with a 117-112 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 33-year-old had to deal with fun jibes thrown in his direction by the 20-year-old Thomas.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets 📼 | KD highlights from the win in Cleveland 📼 | KD highlights from the win in Cleveland https://t.co/aa3MbTdWBD

Thomas, who went four-of-seven in the contest against the Cavaliers for his 11 points off the bench, told reporters in the post-game media interaction that he is a better scorer than Durant at age 20. He said:

“Me and KD just be trash-talking about our scoring abilities. I say I’m a better scorer than him at my age than he was and he doesn’t believe that. He never wants to play me one-on-one. Coz we play one-on-one shootaround, post-ups, I beat him.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Cam Thomas and Kevin Durant trash talk about their scoring abilities and Cam claims he's a better scorer than KD at the age of 20 than KD was



"He never wants to play me one-on-one. We play one-on-one in shootaround all the time, post-ups, I beat him. Don't tell him that" 😂 Cam Thomas and Kevin Durant trash talk about their scoring abilities and Cam claims he's a better scorer than KD at the age of 20 than KD was"He never wants to play me one-on-one. We play one-on-one in shootaround all the time, post-ups, I beat him. Don't tell him that" 😂 https://t.co/gxIZEgsyiV

Cam Thomas was a 27th overall pick in the 2021 Draft class. The game against the Cavaliers was his 11th outing for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

When asked if he trash-talked Durant or James Harden on Monday night, Thomas responded in the negative. He said, laughingly:

“No. I ain’t going to say nothing unless they say something to me. KD tried to trash talk me, but I ain't gonna say nothing to them [Durant and James Harden]. Not tonight.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets "KD tried to trash talk me but I ain't gonna say nothing to them" 😂



Cam Thomas didn't talk any trash to James Harden or Kevin Durant tonight "KD tried to trash talk me but I ain't gonna say nothing to them" 😂Cam Thomas didn't talk any trash to James Harden or Kevin Durant tonight https://t.co/xwo603hkmm

Kevin Durant fires back at Cam Thomas

Kevin Durant, who is leading the league in scoring at the moment with 28.5 ppg, had 27 points and nine assists in the win against Cleveland. However, he had his best game reserved for Cam Thomas’ remarks.

The moment Durant came in for the post-game presser, he threw his own barbs at Thomas. He jokingly said:

“Cam is lying. He was lying for sure. I definitely beat him 13-to-5. Those five shots that he made; I turned my back… What was he tonight? Four-for-seven… you know he feeling himself when he come in... he gonna come in here and fabricate.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant heard what Cam Thomas said earlier about beating him in their 1-on-1 matchups at shootaround and didn't hold back 😂



*looks at stat sheet* "Little 4-for-7, you know he feeling himself when he come in...he gonna come in here and fabricate" Kevin Durant heard what Cam Thomas said earlier about beating him in their 1-on-1 matchups at shootaround and didn't hold back 😂*looks at stat sheet* "Little 4-for-7, you know he feeling himself when he come in...he gonna come in here and fabricate" https://t.co/d6wLJKl8Sy

But apart from all the fun and banter, Durant also had some words of praise for his rookie Brooklyn Nets teammate. He complimented the crucial role played by Thomas as the Nets turned an 11-point deficit at the half (52-63) into a five-point victory by the end of the game.

Durant said of Thomas, who scored eight of his 11 points in the third quarter:

“He gave us the boost we needed. Somebody that can score, off the dribble, off the catch like that. A young team like this [the Cavs] are gonna send all their resources at James [Harden] and myself. They playing us super physical, super tight to me and they’re going to bring over some help, so guys are going to be open. And Cam, they left him open. I guess he wasn’t on the scouting report, but they left him open and he made plays.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant talks about the boost Cam Thomas gives the Nets off the bench



"He gave us the boost we needed...a young team like [the Cavs] are gonna send all their resources at James and myself" Kevin Durant talks about the boost Cam Thomas gives the Nets off the bench"He gave us the boost we needed...a young team like [the Cavs] are gonna send all their resources at James and myself" https://t.co/YA3ouXoi2o

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh