"He nice": Tracy McGrady drops heartfelt reaction after Alijah Arenas suffers brutal year-ending injury

Alijah Arenas’ blooming basketball career took another hit on Wednesday. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Gilbert Arenas’ son suffered a torn meniscus, an injury that will require surgery. USC, the school the younger Arenas will play for in the 2025-26 season, confirmed that the star guard will be out for six to eight months. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer NBA superstar Tracy McGrady reacted to the news on Instagram:“He nice!!”Tracy McGrady reacting to news Wednesday on Instagram that basketball phenom Alijah Arenas suffered a torn meniscus. [photo: @ballislife/IG]Alijah Arenas re-classified last year to be eligible for the 2025-26 season. He graduated from Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles with an impressive resume. 247Sports considers him the No. 10 prospect of the 2025 class. After mulling over offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and Arizona, Arenas committed to play for USC in January.The son of Gilbert Arenas, a former Washington Wizards star, can’t seem to catch a break. Alijah had been cleared to return to basketball activities two weeks ago after crashing his car into a fire hydrant and a tree in April. After significant smoke inhalation, the younger Arenas was put into a medically induced coma. The 18-year-old spent six days in the hospital before returning home to recover.Tracy McGrady claimed Alijah Arenas was NBA-worthy in 2024Alijah Arenas turned heads every time he played for Chatsworth High School over the past few years. In a crucial regional semifinal game against Washington Prep, Arenas put on a show in front of his father, Gilbert Arenas.In a performance filled with silky smooth moves and highlight reel drives and dunks, Arenas led his team to a 74-69 win. He finished the game with a game-high 53 points and 11 rebounds. The victory pushed Chatsworth to the Southern California regional final.When clips of Arenas’ highlights came out on X (formerly Twitter), Tracy McGrady responded:&quot;He can play in the NBA right now!!!!&quot;Arenas’ basketball future, which is geared towards the NBA, will have to take a backseat. He has faced two major stumbling blocks in a row that he must overcome. If Arenas returns as good as ever or even better, McGrady’s reaction could prove true.