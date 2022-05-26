“He is one of the greatest passers who has ever lived” - Max Kellerman surprisingly picks LeBron James ahead of 12-time All-Star as the greatest point guard of all time

Max Kellerman picked LeBron James as his choice for the greatest point guard of all time due to his elite passing ability.

Max Kellerman picks LeBron James as his choice for best point guard of all time

Kellerman explained:

“[LeBron James] is one of the greatest passers who has ever lived.”

LeBron James’ name often comes up beside Michael Jordan’s when the conversation of the greatest of all time surfaces. To isolate him into the point guard conversation may seem to make the comparisons easier, but it actually makes them more complicated.

Players like Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Stephen Curry all come to mind when one mentions point guards. Each were legendary in their own way.

LeBron, of course, has accolades that far outweigh most of these players. However, Magic Johnson has debatably been leading the list of point guards across history.

Another strong argument that could undermine Max Kellerman’s opinion is the recent conversations that have started around Steph Curry. Curry’s ability to shoot from deep warps defenses as they immediately pull into him.

The fear from the defense in Curry’s shooting ability manipulates the floor almost instantly into Golden State's favor. With the league being forced to change in the face of Steph, many are starting to regard him as the greatest point guard.

LeBron James’ passing ability does separate him from each player on the list, except for Magic Johnson.

Johnson remains one of the most accurate and dominant passers in league history. His flashiness on and off the ball, paired with his strength and vision, allowed him to create play options that nobody had ever seen before.

James does have the most championships out of all the listed point guards except for, again, Magic Johnson. Johnson has five finals victories to LeBron’s four.

For Max Kellerman to come out and voice LeBron as his pick for best point guard of all-time was gutty. The argument for the greatest point guard had pretty much been solidified with Magic Johnson. However, opening that can and putting LeBron’s name inside may not boil over well for some.

LeBron remains one of the greatest players the league has ever seen and arguably one of the most under-appreciated. There have been attempts to denounce his greatness, so seeing Max Kellerman taking it upon himself to voice a solid opinion, regardless of who it disappoints, is big for an analyst.

Max Kellerman is not like Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless, who are known for rather hot takes. Aside from Kellerman’s Andre Iguodala pick for who he would want to take a game-winning shot for Golden State (over Steph, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green), his takes have been rather logical.

Throwing LeBron’s name out there like he did may ruffle some feathers, but his opinion is valid, and his own, nonetheless.

