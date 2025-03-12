"He had one of the sweetest jump shots in NBA" - Magic Johnson mourns Junior Bridgeman’s death with heartfelt tribute to his business legacy

Magic Johnson shared a heartfelt tribute as he mourned the death of his friend Junior Bridgeman on Tuesday. Johnson penned a note on X highlighting the life and legacy of the former NBA player and billionaire businessman.

Ad

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Junior Bridgeman," Johnson tweeted. "I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA. But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting impression on me. He was one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet."

Ad

Trending

Johnson elaborated on Bridgeman's business dealings and his efforts to give back to the community, noting that he was an inspiration on how to be "a man, a husband, a father, and a businessman."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What people don’t realize is Junior didn’t make a fortune as a player, but he turned what he earned into something extraordinary, becoming a billionaire African American businessman in this country. His business portfolio included owning 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s franchises in 20 states, Coca-Cola bottling operations in the US and Canada, Ebony and Jet magazines, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, and he was a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Junior Bridgeman died at the age of 71 on Tuesday after he suffered a medical emergency during the 45th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting.

His NBA career spanned from 1975 to 1987. He played 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and two with the Los Angeles Clippers. He became a minority owner of the Bucks last year.

Bucks coach reflects on Junior Bridgeman after his death

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers reflected on the former Bucks star's life during a news conference after their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Rivers described Bridgeman as a role model for young players in the league.

Ad

"Think about that kid growing up, wanting to be an NBA player, was probably his dream, and he turned that dream into being an NBA owner," Rivers said. "And if that’s not what every kid should aspire to do…you should really want to be like Junior. He is the exact model that the league should use every day when they’re talking to our young players. Tough day, really tough day."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Across the 849 games he played in the NBA, Junior Bridgeman averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field. He was also regarded as one of the league's best sixth men.

Following his retirement from the league, Bridgeman focused on his business ventures and went on to become one of the richest athletes in the world. He had a net worth of over $1.4 billion in February, per Forbes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback