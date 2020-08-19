"He is one of the most underrated players in our game" LeBron James heaps praises on Damian Lillard ahead of their NBA Playoffs clash

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has been on a tear in the NBA bubble. Since the restart, he has averaged 37.5 points and 10 assists per game. Damian Lillard single-handedly made sure that the Portland Trail Blazers qualified for the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the tough western conference.

LeBron James has been in inspirational form for the LA Lakers this NBA season. After missing out on the playoffs last year, the LA Lakers acquired star power forward Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade in the NBA offseason. The move paid off handsomely as LeBron James and Anthony Davis formed a formidable duo and the LA Lakers finished the regular season with the best record in the western conference.

LeBron James speaks to media ahead of the Lakers-Trail Blazers match

Ahead of the clash against the eighth seed Portland Trail Blazers, LA Lakers star LeBron James spoke to eminent journalist Chris B Haynes. LeBron James has been an MVP contender this year as he averaged a career-high ten assists per game. In the interview, he spoke about the Portland Trail Blazers and their star point guard Damian Lillard. He was quoted saying

"I'm not looking at them as a typical eighth seed team. It's just 2 teams, going head to head in the NBA playoffs. These are teams that have the ability to advance. And whatever team is on the top of their game, will advance".

Talking about Lillard, he said

"Dame is, you know what Dame is. Not surprising to me at all. One of the most under-appreciated, underrated players we have in our game. But from a player's perspective, he has everyone's respect in our league"

LeBron James and Damian Lillard will meet in a much-anticipated clash in the first round of NBA playoffs. Both players have been instrumental in their team's success and will be looking to advance to the next round of playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have been bouyed by the return of Bosnian centre Jusuf Nurkic and forward Zach Collins. Both the players returned from injuries. The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard will be looking to upset the NBA championship favourites LA Lakers.

