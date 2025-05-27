"He owes the Knicks one": Ex-NBA champ puts pressure on Jalen Brunson to deliver in crucial Game 4 vs. Pacers

When it comes to the success of the New York Knicks this season, Jalen Brunson is at the center of it. Heading into arguably their biggest game of the year, one former player urged the star guard to step up for his team.

Down 2-1 to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks have a chance to even things up before heading back to New York. They managed to overcome a lackluster showing from Brunson in Game 3 Sunday but will need him to return to form as they look to steal a second straight win on the road.

Ahead of Game 4, Kendrick Perkins touched on Jalen Brunson during Tuesday's installment of "First Take." The former NBA champion implored the Knicks star to bounce and deliver a standout performance in such a pivotal matchup.

"This is a moment for him to shine," Perkins said. "I think he owe the Knicks one."

"He owe it to his team to go out there and deliver like he's been delivering on the road all postseason."

Though he did only shoot 33% in Game 3, Brunson has still performed well overall in this conference finals showdown. Across the first three matchups, he is averaging 34.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Game 4 is set to tip off at Gainbridge Field House at 8:00 pm Eastern Time Tuesday night.

Jalen Brunson gets sentimental while talking about helping Tom Thibodeau reach first NBA Finals

Since coming over to the New York Knicks in 2022, Jalen Brunson has built a strong relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau. As the team continues its conference finals showdown with the Pacers, he opened up helping him reach the game's biggest stage for the first time.

Throughout his coaching career, Thibodeau has been fortunate enough to lead multiple talented rosters. However, making it to the finals is something that has still eluded him over the years. Now with the Knicks, he finds himself just three wins away from finally overcoming this obstacle.

While speaking with the media on Monday, Jalen Brunson was asked about possibly helping Thibodeau make it to the finals. He got a little emotional talking about the topic, citing how hard he works behind the scenes to put the team in a position to succeed.

"Watching this man work tirelessly day in and day out, 364 days out of the year, he maybe takes one day off," Brunson said. "It would mean a lot."

Brunson has an opportunity to get Thibodeau one step closer to this goal but coming up big in Game 4 and tying the series.

