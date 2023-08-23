“He owes me some pesos” - Anthony Edwards gives hilarious reaction following bet win over Erik Spoelstra

As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Anthony Edwards is establishing himself as the leading scorer. The team is training in the Philippines ahead of their first World Cup match against New Zealand on August 26.

Edwards took on assistant coach Erik Spoelstra in a half-court shooting contest during USA’s practice. It seems like the young star came out on top of the friendly wager.

“It was two halfcourt shots for a hauncho, I ended up hitting the second shot,” Edwards said. “So he owe me some pesos.”

There was video proof of the shot as Edwards drained an effortless jumper from the half-court stripe. There was no official report how much the hauncho exactly was. Of course, it could be a lot less if Spoelstra pays in Filipino pesos. One hundred pesos is currently worth around $1.77 in US dollars.

Anthony Edwards experience in the Philippines

Spoelstra, who is of Filipino origin, should be familiar with pesos. His mother is from the Philippines. After the team's workout, Anthony Edwards spoke briefly about his time in the country thus far. He stated that he and several teammates will most likely visit one of the country's adjacent islands for a little rest and leisure trip.

He also commended the country's people, saying they welcomed Team USA with open arms.

“For sure when we landed and got to the hotel we felt it for sure,” Edwards said.

Spoelstra has yet to show the team Filipino cuisine. Edwards said he has not experienced the culinary flavors quite yet.

“I haven’t really tried it, not yet,” Edwards said.

Who will be Team USA’s leading scorer?

Anthony Edwards has asserted himself as the main scorer on this USA squad. He scored 34 points in the 99-91 win against Germany in a warm-up for this World Cup.

Team USA went an impressive 5-0 in their pre-tournament games and Edwards was a big reason. He also contributed on the defensive end as the Americans looked to have a stingy defense. In the five warm-up games, Edwards led the team in scoring with 19.2 points per game and also shot at an efficient rate of 51%.

Head coach Steve Kerr praised Edwards and agreed that Edwards would be the main guy on the USA offense during their World Cup run.

