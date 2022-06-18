"He owned this series... He is a top 10 player of all-time, got to be" - NBA analyst emphatically puts Steph Curry among the best ever, debunks multiple myths about him

Analyst Chris Broussard was ecstatic after Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their seventh championship in franchise history. The analyst had the Dubs as his pick to win it all. Thanks to Curry, he was proven right, and Broussard had nothing but praise for the former two-time MVP.

Broussard believes the win has secured Curry's place in the top 10 of all-time basketball greats. On "First Things First," Broussard said:

"The perception in the media – among the haters, in the general public – is he doesn't have the Finals MVP, and so he got that monkey off his back. A Finals moment or series that he absolutely owned, he did that. He didn't just win the Finals MVP, he owned the series."

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the six-game series against the Boston Celtics. He was astonishing from the start. Curry shot 48.2%, including 43.7% from 3-point range. Apart from his poor outing in Game 5, the four-time champion was on point the whole series.

The Warriors were brilliant in the clutch, and a lot of credit for that goes to Curry. He kept making big shots down the stretch. Take Game 6 for instance, Curry amassed 13 points in the fourth quarter to solidify the 103-90 win on Thursday night.

"He was huge with clutch plays and not just three's last night, but driving finishes," Broussard said. "So ... I'm gonna say this – and we'll get to this later – he is a top 10 player of all time, got to be a top 10 player of all time."

It is fitting to say that the four-time champion deserves every bit of appreciation for his performance. He has been on the brink of winning the Finals MVP award before, but on this occasion there was no doubt.

Many believe that it was the prestigious trophy that separated him from the other greats. Now that he has achieved it, he has certainly made a strong case for moving up the rankings of the all-time best.

Steph Curry on his emotions running high after the fourth championship

Steph Curry during the NBA Finals, Game 6

Steph Curry and the entire Warriors team had been through a lot coming into this season. Not many expected them to be in the NBA Finals, but they proved their critics wrong by winning the championship. With less than two minutes left on the clock, the Dubs had already established their form grip on the game.

A few tears rolled down his eyes. He embraced his family and others on the team, indicating how much the championship meant to him. Speaking about the emotions running in his head at the time, he said:

"When we started this season, a lot of conversation about who we were as a team and what we were capable of, clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would be having going forward because of everything that we had been through.

"We hear all that. You carry it all and try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight. And to get here, it all comes out, so it's special."

The fourth championship was certainly one of the toughest ones to achieve for Curry and the Warriors. They faced a resolute Boston Celtics team, but in the end they prevailed.

If the team maintains their level of play next season, they could make another trip back to the NBA Finals. However, they will first be looking to celebrate the championship with their fans in the Bay Area and then take things from there.

