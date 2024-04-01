“He packed the [superman] cape”: Darvin Ham doesn’t mince words for LeBron James’ 40-point heroic performance

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, at 39 years old, continues to strengthen his argument that no one has excelled at his age quite like him.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham applauded the seasoned veteran for single-handedly taking over the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday to spearhead the team to win 116-104 on the road.

“I told him in the huddle before his last stretch… I’m extremely thankful that he packed the [superman] cape for the road trip… We needed all nine of those threes.”

The victory propelled the Lakers to a 3-1 record on its current six-game road stretch, slated to wrap up with consecutive matchups against the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The Lakers currently occupy the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings with seven games left in the regular season, trailing the seventh-placed Phoenix Suns by one and a half games.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan in rare historic feat

LeBron James tallied 40 points in the Lakers 116-104 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, a feat that places him alongside Michael Jordan in a unique NBA record.

He becomes only the second player in league history to achieve multiple games of 40 points or more after reaching the age of 39. James has now accomplished this remarkable feat twice, while Jordan, who continued playing until the age of 40, achieved it three times.

LeBron James dominates Brooklyn Nets with 40-point performance

The seasoned 20-time All-Star showcased his prowess by shooting an impressive 13-for-17 from the field while also equaling his career-best performance in 3-pointers made, sinking 9 out of 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn didn't concede easy shots to James; rather, the Lakers' standout simply found his rhythm, sinking nearly every attempt he took from beyond the arc.

Displaying his clutch performance, James delivered his most remarkable effort in the final quarter, notching 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range, to seal the game.

This surge came at a critical juncture, as the Nets narrowed L.A.'s once-commanding 26-point lead to just eight with 11:42 left on the clock.

Last season, James struggled with his 3-point shooting, managing just a 32.1% success rate from beyond the arc.

The veteran forward attributed this dip in performance to an injury he sustained in February, where he tore a tendon in his right foot. He explained that the injury hindered his ability to work on refining his shooting rhythm during practices and the downtime between games.

As LeBron exited the game in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, with the outcome all but assured, the crowd on the road rose to their feet, offering him a standing ovation.

In a moment of gratitude for their support, James gestured by mimicking the act of placing a crown atop his head, acknowledging the admiration from the spectators.

