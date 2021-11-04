"He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this" - Damian Lillard discusses his meeting with LeBron James, and why a move to LA Lakers didn't happen in the off-season

The trade rumors surrounding Damian Lillard during the 2021 NBA offseason were overwhelming following the Portland Trail Blazers' failure to make a deep run in the 2021 playoffs. Reports making the rounds have given an insight into some of the events during the offseason, including a private meeting with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

After a chat with Damian Lillard, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that Dame DOLLA was in Los Angeles to shoot a music video but made an appearance at a WNBA game. There, he bumped into LeBron James and later got an invite to his mansion in Brentwood.

“The day before Lillard was to shoot his music video, he made a surprise appearance at a WNBA game, featuring the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces. Upon arriving, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was already sitting courtside. On the way to his seat, James stood up to acknowledge his 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' cast member. The two shook hands and exchanged a laugh.”

According to Damian Lillard, the nature of the invite was more causal than anything else.

“He was like, ‘Pull up. Let’s have lunch to talk shop.' So I pulled up.”

Damian Lillard's reluctance to join a super team played a significant role in why the move to join LeBron James in Los Angeles didn't materialize

Although the chat could be seen as an attempt by LeBron James to recruit the six-time All-Star, Damian Lillard shed light on what exactly it was in a conversation with Yahoo Sports.

“Bron asked what I was thinking with my situation, and I told him what I’m telling you: that I just want to be in a position to win it all. He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this. He didn’t tell me to come to L.A., and he didn’t say anything to me that I didn’t already know other than what it could look like. I told him, ‘I know if I were to play with y’all, I know it would work out because of my skill set,’ and who I am and who they are.”

Damian Lillard could see the potential of winning a championship if he joined LeBron James and the LA Lakers. But he expressed his unwillingness to join a superteam.

“I was just saying, I don’t know if this is the route I wanted to go. And that was pretty much how the conversation went,” Damian Lillard told Yahoo Sports.

The meeting lasted for about ninety minutes and kicked off with lunch before LeBron James and Damian Lillard started the conversation. It's worth noting that fellow "Space Jam: A New Legacy" cast member and Lakers star Anthony Davis was also present at the meeting.

Although it would have been near impossible for Neil Olshey, the Trail Blazers head of basketball operations, to trade Damian Lillard to the Lakers, his loyalty to the team was the defining factor. Lillard had a sit-down with the Trail Blazers management and had a serious conversation about moving forward.

“The whole time I knew I was a Trail Blazer, but obviously coming off that playoff loss, I was like, 'We got to do something to show we’re actually trying to win it.' There are so many teams in the league where some want to tank; some teams just want to be a playoff team and see if they can make things interesting; and then there are a few teams with the mindset of winning a championship.”

Lillard added:

“So for me, I was in that position where I was wondering if we’re actually trying to win a championship. I want to be a part of something where winning a title is everybody’s mission. I was asking my team, ‘Is that what we’re really trying to do? What are we doing to show that’s what we really want?’ Those were my questions, and I presented them that way. Like, ‘What are we doing? How are we honestly saying we want to win it all? What steps are we taking?’ I just had a decision to make.”

Damian Lillard told LeBron James and AD that he would keep them posted when he made his decision, but they did not hold their breath. League sources reported that they were privately seeking other options just in case Damian Lillard chose to stay with the Trail Blazers.

In the end, Damian Lillard chose to stay with the Trail Blazers, and they have struggled so far in the new season. Not many changes were made to the roster, but they will be hoping their new coach, Chauncey Billups, will utilize the talent on-hand to lead the team to success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

