"He had a perm": Udonis Haslem hilariously unfazed by Jimmy Butler knowing he applies makeup on broadcasting duties

Jimmy Butler's media day shenanigans caught the attention of the NBA community, with plenty of fans, analysts, and even his peers reacting to his hilarious haircut. While many guessed that Butler may have been wearing a wig, that wasn't the case.

Butler straightened his hair and donned a number of fake piercings in order to complete the look, creating a moment the NBA won't soon forget.

On the heels of longtime NBA veteran Udonis Haslem retiring from the NBA, he has now transitioned to an analyst role behind the desk.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The new role will see the longtime Heat veteran break down all the action around the league; however, it also means that he has to wear touch-up makeup.

The situation caught the attention of Jared Greenberg, who was on set with Haslem. As he joked that he couldn't wait to tell Jimmy Butler how much makeup Haslem had on, the camera pans over to an unamused Haslem, who quickly fires back.

“It doesn’t matter what Jimmy Butler says, he had a perm.”

Jimmy Butler's infamous media day hairstyles the past two years

Jimmy Butler's hilarious emo hairstyle this year drew plenty of reactions from his teammates and from around the league. Much like he did last season, Butler simply wanted to have some fun with both his teammates and fans around the league.

While last year's getup saw him wearing hair extensions to give the appearance of lengthy dreadlocks, this year's hairstyle saw Butler get in touch with his emotions.

As he explained to media members, he was just messing around, meaning that fans could wind up seeing another hairdo next year.

“This is my emotional state. 'm one with my emotions ... I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

While Butler won't be rocking the new hairstyle when the season starts, the photo will likely be used throughout the season as it is his official headshot.

Last season, however, Butler's media day headshot with the dreadlock extensions was not used during every broadcast.

As such, it seems that the NBA could wind up taking matters into their own hands and using another photo of Butler instead of the 'emo' one. The Miami Heat's schedule is set to shift from the preseason to the regular season on October 25th, when they take on the Pistons.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what photo is used of Jimmy Butler going forward this season.