The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis because they wanted to get bigger and better on defense.

According to multiple reports, they were also worried about Doncic's work ethic and conditioning, and they didn't trust him to stay healthy.

That's why, upon hearing the news of Davis' latest injury, Chandler Parsons put the Mavericks on blast for this trade:

"This trade was nuts, right?" Parsons said on 'Run It Back.' "This trade was more crazy because of the secrecy and because it was with Luka. And Anthony Davis, we all know how all-world of a talent he is, how dominant he can be, but if you look at both of these guys, Anthony Davis... There has been more question and concern about AD's health than Luka's health. That's why I didn't understand the Luka ' being out of shape and not available.' He plays more than Anthony Davis and is six years younger."

Davis' talent has never been doubted, but he's struggled to stay healthy for most of his career.

He's now looking at a multi-week absence with a left adductor strain, an injury he sustained during his debut with his new team.

Doncic has also missed plenty of time this season, and he's looked exhausted down the stretch at times. Then again, he's been way more durable than Davis in the first years of his career.

Carmelo Anthony says LeBron James knew Anthony Davis wasn't happy

The Luka Doncic trade baffled everyone, and not even LeBron James was aware of this being in the works.

Then again, his friend and former teammate, Carmelo Anthony, believes he knew something was off. In the latest edition of his '7 PM in Brooklyn' podcast, the future Hall of Famer argued that Davis wasn't happy in Los Angeles:

“He knew AD was unhappy. He knew AD was unhappy—that’s what he knew,” Carmelo clarified. “I don’t know this as a guarantee, I’m just assuming.”

Anthony went on to explain that Davis didn't like playing at the five, which is something he's been very vocal about in the past. And given the way the Lakers' roster was shaped, he was being forced to log heavy minutes at center.

Davis is one of the most talented two-way players the game has ever seen. Even so, Mavs GM Nico Harrison will have a tough time shaking off the backlash and turning the narrative around after this trade.

