“He could be in if it's a poison pill … They basically played chicken with Utah” NBA analyst believes Knicks can anytime land another star, says team values assets more than Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's tenure with the Utah Jazz has come to an end. During the summer, multiple teams tried to acquire the young star, but he ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The New York Knicks were one of the frontrunners to trade for Mitchell.

They offered a package to the Jazz, but Danny Ainge preferred the Cavaliers' offer. The Knicks extended RJ Barrett's contract, possibly ending negotiations with Utah. However, Bill Simmons believes the Knicks made the right move.

"If it's Barrett and three unprotected picks, I'm not doing it, I'm just not. I'd rather have Barrett," the NBA analyst said on his podcast. "I'd rather have the picks and the capital for a trade down the road with the next unhappy superstar."

Simmons also believes that the next unhappy superstar will be available in just a few months.

Donovan Mitchell is a fantastic player who has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league. The Utah Jazz decided to completely retool their roster this summer.

Bill Simmons doesn't believe Mitchell is worth what the Jazz wanted from New York. The New York Knicks still have multiple assets and can use them on someone else.

So do they have to go all in on Donovan Mitchell? It's like no, there's more stars coming," Simmons said. "You're still a big market, you have a lot of assets. ... I actually thought it was smart to lock down Barrett and basically say, 'All right, he's not in the trade now.'"

Donovan Mitchell is an incredible player who could have turned the Knicks into a playoff team. But the Knicks may still make the playoffs without him.

The poison pill effect on the Donovan Mitchell trade

RJ Barrett recently agreed to sign a four-year contract extension worth $120 million. The extension kicks in at the end of next season. He will be paid $26.8 million in the first year.

Next year, the young New York Knicks star will receive $10.9 million for his services. Many fans believed the team would trade him before the extension kicks in, which is called a poison pill.

"People are saying like, 'He could be in if it's a poison pill.' Get out of here, that's happened like once," Bill Simmons said on the podcast. "They locked him down and they basically played chicken with Utah."

Sending Donovan Mitchell to New York for RJ Barrett would have been difficult due to the significant difference between his salary in 2023 and 2024. The Knicks kept Barrett and could chase another superstar who will be available next season.

