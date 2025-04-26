"He poisoned Luka" - NBA fans react as Drake's $620K bet on T'Wolves leaves him $403K richer

Drake bet $620K on the Minnesota Timberwolves to beat the LA Lakers on Friday in Game 3. Behind a crippling 13-1 blast with under four minutes left, the Timberwolves rolled to a 116-104 win. The rapper, now $403K richer, flaunted his victory on Instagram after the game.
Fans promptly reacted to the Canadian's win:
“He poisoned Luka”
One fan said:
“F**k Drake we don’t give a s**t”
Another fan added:
“Losing after Drake bet a bag on the opposing team makes a loss 100x worse”
@johnnyboylane continued:
“That's like us winning $20”
@SkyedOKC commented:
“Wolves beat the Lakers, Refs and the Drake curse tonight”
The biggest news heading into the game was Luka Doncic’s reported battle with a stomach bug. LA Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game that his team’s prized point guard had been “throwing up all afternoon going into the game.” Doncic ended the game with 17 points behind 6-for-16 efficiency.
The rapper got a boost following Doncic’s upset stomach, but the Timberwolves also made a winner out of the God’s Plan hitmaker. Minnesota also clamped down on Austin Reaves, limiting him to 20 points on 7-for-18 shooting. The T-Wolves defense forced Doncic and AR into nine turnovers combined.
Most bookies gave the Lakers +3.5 odds in Game 3 against the Timberwolves. The 12-point margin by the home team ensured Timberwolves betters won.
The Know Yourself singer shared a photo on Instagram with a shot of his prize:
“Lemme see sum real quick Ant”
The Lakers still had a chance to ruin Drake’s night late in Game 3
Despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves having sub-par games, the LA Lakers still had a chance to steal Game 3 on Friday. A layup by the Slovenian with 4:37 tied the game at 103 apiece. The Timberwolves regrouped as momentum had swung in the Lakers’ favor.
The ceasefire could not have come at a better time for the host team. Anthony Edwards drilled a 25-foot step-back jumper once action resumed. LA missed back-to-back 3-pointers before Naz Reid drained a 27-footer off a nifty pass from Ant-Man.
LA’s only point during a 13-1 surge to close the game was an Austin Reaves free throw. After Reaves scored, the Timberwolves ended the showdown with an Edwards layup and two straight triples from the All-Star guard and Jaden McDaniels.
Drake won big, but he was also this close to losing his bet.
