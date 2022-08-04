"He was poisoned by the marijuana fumes radiating off of Shumpert's body", "You know they sell it legally there right?" - Fans send in comical reactions to Iman Shumpert's arrest over marijuana possession

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert has been making rounds all over social media, and it's not about his 'Dancing with the Stars' win. Following reports of Iman Shumpert's arrest for possession of marijuana, fans couldn't help but share their genuine thoughts.

After the TSA detected a "green leafy substance" in his bag, Shumpert wasn't allowed to board his Delta flight to California. Shumpert claimed that he was on his way to see his daughter in Los Angeles and was later cuffed and arrested.

It was also reported that the 2011-12 All-Rookie member had 6.12 ounces of weed in his possession and tested positive for it. Additionally, there were gun components found in his bag, a Glock magazine, and 14 nine millimeter rounds.

TMZ @TMZ NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having 6.1 ounces of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday. tmz.com/2022/08/03/nba… NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having 6.1 ounces of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday. tmz.com/2022/08/03/nba…

NBA fans immediately hopped on social media to share their reaction to Shumpert's arrest. Here are some of the best:

Frank Shirley @Mr_F_Shirley @TMZ Why on earth would you bring weed from Texas INTO California? You know they sell it legally there right? @TMZ Why on earth would you bring weed from Texas INTO California? You know they sell it legally there right?

McSpitFire @SlappyRedz @TMZ Fly into TX with weed. Not OUT of Texas with weed @TMZ Fly into TX with weed. Not OUT of Texas with weed

(((Roop Virk))) 🇺🇦🌻 @realroopie @TMZ @GeorgeFoster72 6.1 ounces?!? Holy moley that’s a lot of cheeba! If he’s smoking all that, it explains the poor choices & begs the question: ‘does he actually think he’s flying when he’s dunking a ball?’ 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ @TMZ @GeorgeFoster72 6.1 ounces?!? Holy moley that’s a lot of cheeba! If he’s smoking all that, it explains the poor choices & begs the question: ‘does he actually think he’s flying when he’s dunking a ball?’ 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

Oliver Cole @fantasyonfilm @TMZ WHY, do these people/athletes have to carry marijuana WITH them through airports? @TMZ WHY, do these people/athletes have to carry marijuana WITH them through airports?

SB @dontknowjacque @TMZ Why do celebrities travel with weed, can’t they just get some wherever they land? Total rookies. @TMZ Why do celebrities travel with weed, can’t they just get some wherever they land? Total rookies.

Cligga Sport @C2thaL2thaIGG Iman Shumpert getting arrested for bringing WEED to CALIFORNIA: Iman Shumpert getting arrested for bringing WEED to CALIFORNIA: https://t.co/mStP2Wpcks

Barry @BarryOnHere Now we know why Steph Curry shot 6-19 overall and 1-6 in the 4th quarter in the biggest game of his career. He was poisoned by the marijuana fumes radiating off of Shumpert's body. Now we know why Steph Curry shot 6-19 overall and 1-6 in the 4th quarter in the biggest game of his career. He was poisoned by the marijuana fumes radiating off of Shumpert's body.

-PW Herman- @blu_ray381 Iman Shumpert saw all the shit going down with Britney Griner, and still put SIX WHOLE OUNCES in his bag before boarding a flight... Iman Shumpert saw all the shit going down with Britney Griner, and still put SIX WHOLE OUNCES in his bag before boarding a flight...

Fred 🌉🏆NBA CHAMPS🏆 @Freddd2k Ain't no way Iman Shumpert got arrested before Miles Bridges Ain't no way Iman Shumpert got arrested before Miles Bridges 💀

Juan Blanco @TheJuanBlanco_ Iman Shumpert pullin up to the airport Iman Shumpert pullin up to the airport https://t.co/e1Gn7GIXQS

All jokes aside, Iman Shumpert has committed a serious state offense. Right now, it's been reported that the 2016 Champion may face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Texas is one of the few states in the US that have not legalized the recreational use of marijuana.

Iman Shumpert's last three NBA seasons weren't that impressive

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets

Iman Shumpert was last seen playing on an NBA court back in the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets. Back then, he was signed to a 10-day deal with Brooklyn. He only appeared in two games and both were in the garbage minutes of the game.

Afterwards, the Nets didn't sign him for the entire season, compared to what they did the previous season.

Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Shumpert's numbers started to go down. He was never a scorer for any of the teams that he played for. However, his efficiency on the floor is what got him out of the rotation for those teams.

Back with the New York Knicks and the Cavs, Shumpert was a key player defensively and as an outside threat. Besides that, he was also a fan-favorite for his ability to play above the rim.

For Golden State Warriors fans, Shumpert was the player that the Cavs strategically put on Stephen Curry on defense. During the four years where the league was dominated by the Warriors and the Cavaliers, Shumpert was a huge part of their rivalry.

Being a three-and-D player for the Cavs, the burden of shutting down Curry during the Finals for four straight years was extremely challenging for the 6-foot-5 guard. He even expressed how intense his matchups against the Splash Brothers were during those runs.

"That's why I love Klay Thompson to this day, bro. 'Cause that man was ready to swing on me."

"Steph too, man. Steph was talking s**t, man."

After four years with the Cavs, Shumpert found himself bouncing around the league. From the Sacramento Kings to the Houston Rockets and his most recent team, the Nets.

Right now, Iman Shumpert is still a free agent and hasn't shut down the possibility of playing in the league again. Maybe there's a team that needs his championship experience very badly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far