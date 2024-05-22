“He pretty much did everything” - Jrue Holiday gives insight on Jaylen Brown’s heroic Game 1 performance

Jrue Holiday ensured that Jaylen Brown received his flowers for his 26-point performance against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. Thanks to Brown's exploits, the Celtics won 133-128 in OT.

The forward was the hero of the game, tying the contest with a clutch 3 with 5.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Holiday inbounded the ball to Brown, who launched a corner three to force overtime, where the Celts closed out the game to take a 1-0 series lead.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Holiday lavished praise on Brown:

“I saw Jaylen wide open. It’s a great shot. He pretty much did everything.”

The game swung back and forth before Brown nailed the clutch shot. He ended his evening with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Jayson Tatum led with a game-high 36 points and 12 rebounds. Holiday had a field day himself, with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Al Horford and Derrick White had 15 points each.

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points. Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Myles Turner had 23 points and 10 boards. However, it wasn't enough to get past the Celtics offense, which proved to be clinical at the Garden on Tuesday night to draw first blood.

Mike Breen calls out a rare "double bang" after Jaylen Brown's clutch heroics

An excited Mike Breen has always enthralled NBA fans with his calling of the game.

The ESPN NBA broadcaster broke out his rare "double bang" call after Jaylen Brown nailed a clutch 3 to propel the game to OT. As it was a game-changing move, setting the tone for this entire series, Breen couldn't help but use his patented "Bang! Bang!" call to mark the brilliant effort.

“Throw-in in the corner. Brown fakes, fires up the 3. Bang! Bang! Jaylen Brown knocks down the 3 to tie the game. Timeout Indiana."

In related news, the broadcast also showed Red Sox icon David Ortiz celebrating in the stands at the TD Garden after Brown's huge shot.

The two teams will meet at the same venue again on Thursday (May. 23) at 8 pm ET for Game 2. The action shifts to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse soon after where the Pacers will hope to get past Jaylen Brown and Boston with a win.