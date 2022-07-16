“He prolly accidentally called him ‘Westbrick’”, “Klutch and Russ having a cold war while Pelinka singing Maroon 5 songs in the war room” - Fans mock Russell Westbrook as he parts ways with longtime agent

Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher parted ways after a 14-year-long association. The 33-year-old is currently in trade rumors that are hinting at his exit from the LA Lakers.
According to reports, a disagreement over a potential move could be the reason their association ended.
In his public statement to ESPN, Foucher revealed that he wanted Russell Westbrook to stay with the Purple and Gold. Whether or not Russ wants the same is still doubtful as there is no clear evidence.
However, as per another source, he was never looking to be traded away from the LA Lakers.
Foucher mentioned that the two had "irreconcilable differences." Whether or not it is due to Westbrook's situation with the Lakers is still unclear.
Since moving to his hometown of LA, life has not been very easy for Russell Westbrook. He was expected to be the missing piece that would help the Lakers win the championship, but that now looks far from possible.
Fans massively trolled the nine-time All-Star for his performances last season. Although Russ is not new to slander, things reached an all-time low when he was booed at the Staples Center.
The same ordeal has continued throughout the offseason. As news of the split between him and Thad Foucher emerged, they once again took to Twitter to troll the guard.
In many tweets, people expressed their excitement as they thought that the statement was regarding Russ' trade away from the Lakers. As good as a player in his career, his last season was abysmal and has brought in a lot of criticism.
His split with Foucher could be an indication of something big that is to come. Going on the reactions of the fans, they would certainly love for that to happen.
What will be the LA Lakers' ceiling if Russell Westbrook stays with them next season?
Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 78 appearances. While these numbers may look decent, they certainly don't fit right for a player of Westbrook's quality.
The 33-year-old shot poorly and also conceded a lot of turnovers last season. Due to these reasons, he was expected to be the first player that the Lakers would trade out in the offseason. However, no deal has worked out due to a lack of interest from other teams.
If this remains the case, Russell Westbrook could still be with the Lakers. It would certainly enrage many fans, but not new head coach Darvin Ham.
The 48-year-old has heaped high praise on the former MVP. Ham expressed his excitement about working with Russ and also believes that he still has a lot left in his tank.
Undoubtedly, if Westbrook returns to the Lakers next season, he will be looking to play at his best. The 33-year-old will be looking to improve his defense as coach Ham wants him to be active on that end of the floor as well. To add to that, they also have Anthony Davis and LeBron James who are sensational.
To further strengthen their team, the Lakers added Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant and Loonie Walker IV in free agency. These young talents could be pivotal for them next season.
Having missed out on the playoffs last season, the Lakers will certainly play with more zeal and energy next season.
With or without Russell Westbrook, the seventeen-time champions need to serve their fans with some high-octane basketball. Not many are counting on them to win it all, but if they are healthy, the Lakers could certainly be contenders in the West