“He prolly accidentally called him ‘Westbrick’”, “Klutch and Russ having a cold war while Pelinka singing Maroon 5 songs in the war room” - Fans mock Russell Westbrook as he parts ways with longtime agent

Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher parted ways after a 14-year-long association. The 33-year-old is currently in trade rumors that are hinting at his exit from the LA Lakers.

According to reports, a disagreement over a potential move could be the reason their association ended.

In his public statement to ESPN, Foucher revealed that he wanted Russell Westbrook to stay with the Purple and Gold. Whether or not Russ wants the same is still doubtful as there is no clear evidence.

However, as per another source, he was never looking to be traded away from the LA Lakers.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year

Foucher mentioned that the two had "irreconcilable differences." Whether or not it is due to Westbrook's situation with the Lakers is still unclear.

Since moving to his hometown of LA, life has not been very easy for Russell Westbrook. He was expected to be the missing piece that would help the Lakers win the championship, but that now looks far from possible.

Fans massively trolled the nine-time All-Star for his performances last season. Although Russ is not new to slander, things reached an all-time low when he was booed at the Staples Center.

JDJackson @Alwaysn4evaArt Russell Westbrook's Best Clutch Moments as a Laker! Russell Westbrook's Best Clutch Moments as a Laker! https://t.co/dG8yhLrBkE

The same ordeal has continued throughout the offseason. As news of the split between him and Thad Foucher emerged, they once again took to Twitter to troll the guard.

Osai @O5ai Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM Russell Westbrook should have listened to his agent. Well, this is a feast for NBA sports analysts on Monday. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Russell Westbrook should have listened to his agent. Well, this is a feast for NBA sports analysts on Monday. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

J.R @TheLifeuvJR Russell Westbrook gon be playing in Istanbul in 2024. Russell Westbrook gon be playing in Istanbul in 2024.

Teddy Perkins. 🇧🇿🏁💛💜🐍 @GOD_B0DY Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM Soooo…. Westbrook wants out but his agent thinks it best he stays in LA??? SHOUTOUT TO RUSSELL WESTBROOK!!! FOLLOW YOUR HEART BRUH!!! WHEREVER IT TAKES YOU, EVEN IF ITS TO BROOKLYN!!!!!!! twitter.com/wojespn/status… Soooo…. Westbrook wants out but his agent thinks it best he stays in LA??? SHOUTOUT TO RUSSELL WESTBROOK!!! FOLLOW YOUR HEART BRUH!!! WHEREVER IT TAKES YOU, EVEN IF ITS TO BROOKLYN!!!!!!! twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Keval @cableman0 Klutch and Russ having a Cold War while pelinka singing maroon 5 songs in the war room Klutch and Russ having a Cold War while pelinka singing maroon 5 songs in the war room

Rich Paul @RichPaul4 It’s a cold game ! It’s a cold game !

Evan Sidery @esidery Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM Seems pretty clear reading this that Russell Westbrook wants to leave the Lakers and his now former agent is against that idea. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Seems pretty clear reading this that Russell Westbrook wants to leave the Lakers and his now former agent is against that idea. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 @LakerCentral365 Your agent coming out and saying the league is telling your current team that have to add picks just to move you is a wild turn of events. Your agent coming out and saying the league is telling your current team that have to add picks just to move you is a wild turn of events.

lor @SwatByEmbiid @wojespn he literally got russ a bag, common westbrick L @wojespn he literally got russ a bag, common westbrick L

🅉🄰🄲🄷 @ZACHPHH @young_ent_ @wojespn I know for a second you thought it was the trade 🤣 @young_ent_ @wojespn I know for a second you thought it was the trade 🤣

kap @hopefulmetsfan @BleacherReport @wojespn HIS AGENT DIDNT EVEN WANNA REP HIM LOL @BleacherReport @wojespn HIS AGENT DIDNT EVEN WANNA REP HIM LOL 😂

Essentially Westbrook wants to be traded and Foucher realizes it’s impossible @wojespn The comments in this are very odd. Don’t think there has been such a public agent player breakup like thisEssentially Westbrook wants to be traded and Foucher realizes it’s impossible @wojespn The comments in this are very odd. Don’t think there has been such a public agent player breakup like this Essentially Westbrook wants to be traded and Foucher realizes it’s impossible

I’M A FAMILY MAN @futureof2k @michaelcorvoNBA He fired his agent because he told him the truth and said his value is in the gutter? Lol @michaelcorvoNBA He fired his agent because he told him the truth and said his value is in the gutter? Lol

Who_u_whit @WhoWhit @BleacherReport @wojespn Cant wait for the headline “The Lakers are parting ways with Russell Westbrook” @BleacherReport @wojespn Cant wait for the headline “The Lakers are parting ways with Russell Westbrook” https://t.co/T3EBfcHB2x

Kicktalk33 @Jaywright51 @realJMC22 @wojespn Crazy thing is though his agent is right ! Russ supposed get 47 Mil this year but after this I don't see a team offering Russ anything near a max contract . @realJMC22 @wojespn Crazy thing is though his agent is right ! Russ supposed get 47 Mil this year but after this I don't see a team offering Russ anything near a max contract .

₂ @KawhiNewEra @wojespn nobody can work with Russell Westbrook @wojespn nobody can work with Russell Westbrook

Vishant Mittal @vishant_mittal @wojespn I mean Russ doesn't even need an agent anymore right? He'll probably be a min guy next year onwards @wojespn I mean Russ doesn't even need an agent anymore right? He'll probably be a min guy next year onwards

ȶei @notorioustei @wojespn Laker fans thinking this was the Kyrie trade @wojespn Laker fans thinking this was the Kyrie trade https://t.co/f8R4oA3hBR

endless solitude. @btrflystitchez @wojespn For people wondering why this is important: they have separated because Russ’s agent believes that he should remain with the Lakers, but Westbrook does not agree; meaning that he wants out. This is huge. @wojespn For people wondering why this is important: they have separated because Russ’s agent believes that he should remain with the Lakers, but Westbrook does not agree; meaning that he wants out. This is huge.

J3 @JerseyMade93 @wojespn Smh bro must’ve got caught watching the compilation of him missing all those backboard shots SMH @wojespn Smh bro must’ve got caught watching the compilation of him missing all those backboard shots SMH

In many tweets, people expressed their excitement as they thought that the statement was regarding Russ' trade away from the Lakers. As good as a player in his career, his last season was abysmal and has brought in a lot of criticism.

His split with Foucher could be an indication of something big that is to come. Going on the reactions of the fans, they would certainly love for that to happen.

What will be the LA Lakers' ceiling if Russell Westbrook stays with them next season?

Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 78 appearances. While these numbers may look decent, they certainly don't fit right for a player of Westbrook's quality.

I still can’t believe the world tries to blame this lakers season on Russell Westbrook https://t.co/RoOrl8DpTT

The 33-year-old shot poorly and also conceded a lot of turnovers last season. Due to these reasons, he was expected to be the first player that the Lakers would trade out in the offseason. However, no deal has worked out due to a lack of interest from other teams.

If this remains the case, Russell Westbrook could still be with the Lakers. It would certainly enrage many fans, but not new head coach Darvin Ham.

The 48-year-old has heaped high praise on the former MVP. Ham expressed his excitement about working with Russ and also believes that he still has a lot left in his tank.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow New Head Coach Darvin Ham On How To Better Incorporate Russell Westbrook Into The Lakers Offense New Head Coach Darvin Ham On How To Better Incorporate Russell Westbrook Into The Lakers Offense https://t.co/3oNxdbu7Dq

Undoubtedly, if Westbrook returns to the Lakers next season, he will be looking to play at his best. The 33-year-old will be looking to improve his defense as coach Ham wants him to be active on that end of the floor as well. To add to that, they also have Anthony Davis and LeBron James who are sensational.

To further strengthen their team, the Lakers added Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant and Loonie Walker IV in free agency. These young talents could be pivotal for them next season.

Having missed out on the playoffs last season, the Lakers will certainly play with more zeal and energy next season.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role next season: “The biggest word we used was sacrifice.”



"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." From NBA Today: Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role next season: “The biggest word we used was sacrifice.”"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." From NBA Today: https://t.co/HPu69MzXaM

With or without Russell Westbrook, the seventeen-time champions need to serve their fans with some high-octane basketball. Not many are counting on them to win it all, but if they are healthy, the Lakers could certainly be contenders in the West

