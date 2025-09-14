'He put Turks where they belong" : Fans react as Dennis Schroder locks in HOF chances with ice cold Eurobasket victory

Dennis Schroder stepped up as Germany's hero to secure the 2025 EuroBasket title for his nation. The Germans went against the Turkish National Men's Basketball team, led by Alperen Sengun.The Turks impressed the world in this tournament as they went on an undefeated streak until the final game. The Finals game was a neck-to-neck battle between the two teams, and neither team ever had a big lead at the end of a quarter.However, Schroder channeled his prime self during the final moments of the game to make a case for a Hall of Fame spot in the future. He sank in two baskets, followed by two free throws to give his team a five-point lead and secure an 88-83 win. EuroBasket shared Dennis Schroder's critical plays from the last few minutes on their X account, and the fans flooded the comment section with their opinions.&quot;Dennis put Turks where they belong ! They do not belong to Eurobasket! They are not Europe! They despise Europe!&quot; one fan commented.Dim @DimchiosLINKDennis put Turks where they belong ! They do not belong to Eurobasket! They are not Europe! They despise Europe !&quot;Dennis will definitely be in the hall of fame,&quot; another fan said.&quot;best germany national team player ever?&quot; another fan said.Another fan called the German the MVP of the tournament.&quot;MVP MVP MVP the best when it's time,&quot; the fan commented.LP10 @FCler1LINKMVP MVP MVP the best when it's time&quot;Best player in the crunchtime👍👍👍&quot; another fan said.&quot;“Jordan, Game 6” type sh*t,&quot; another fan said.While Dennis Schroder has been indispensable for Germany's National Men's Basketball squad, he has failed to produce the same level of performance in the NBA. Last season, he played for three different teams as the Nets traded him to the Warriors, who then traded him to the Pistons.The Pistons traded him to the Kings earlier this offseason via a sign-and-trade deal.Dennis Schroder lauds Giannis Antetokoumpo's EuroBasket achievementAfter Dennis Schroder sealed the gold medal for his nation, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was attending the game, walked up to him and congratulated the Kings guard.During the post-game press conference Schroder was asked about his brief meeting with the Bucks star and the German had nothing but praise for the Greek Freak.&quot;He got his first medal as well for Greece, he got four beautiful chidren, his wife, his brothers are always with him,&quot; he said. &quot;We do exactly the same thing but what he does in the NBA is a little bit on a different level, he is one of the best players in the world. It's great that he came up to me and showed great sportsmanship.&quot;Vasiliki Karamouza @karamouza_vasLINKDennis Schroder: “Me and Giannis we do exactly the same thing for Greece and Germany. On the NBA he is on another level, one of the best players in the world. Nothing but respect for him”.While Schroder helped Germany win the tournament, Antetokounmpo led Greece to a third-place finish and a bronze medal after beating Finland (92-89) in the third-place game.