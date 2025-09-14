  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dennis Schroder
  • 'He put Turks where they belong" : Fans react as Dennis Schroder locks in HOF chances with ice cold Eurobasket victory

'He put Turks where they belong" : Fans react as Dennis Schroder locks in HOF chances with ice cold Eurobasket victory

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 14, 2025 23:07 GMT
Germany v Finland: Semifinal - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans react as Dennis Schroder locks in HOF chances with ice cold Eurobasket victory. (Image Source: Getty)

Dennis Schroder stepped up as Germany's hero to secure the 2025 EuroBasket title for his nation. The Germans went against the Turkish National Men's Basketball team, led by Alperen Sengun.

Ad

The Turks impressed the world in this tournament as they went on an undefeated streak until the final game. The Finals game was a neck-to-neck battle between the two teams, and neither team ever had a big lead at the end of a quarter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Schroder channeled his prime self during the final moments of the game to make a case for a Hall of Fame spot in the future. He sank in two baskets, followed by two free throws to give his team a five-point lead and secure an 88-83 win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

EuroBasket shared Dennis Schroder's critical plays from the last few minutes on their X account, and the fans flooded the comment section with their opinions.

Ad
"Dennis put Turks where they belong ! They do not belong to Eurobasket! They are not Europe! They despise Europe!" one fan commented.
Ad
"Dennis will definitely be in the hall of fame," another fan said.
"best germany national team player ever?" another fan said.

Another fan called the German the MVP of the tournament.

"MVP MVP MVP the best when it's time," the fan commented.
Ad
"Best player in the crunchtime👍👍👍" another fan said.
"“Jordan, Game 6” type sh*t," another fan said.

While Dennis Schroder has been indispensable for Germany's National Men's Basketball squad, he has failed to produce the same level of performance in the NBA. Last season, he played for three different teams as the Nets traded him to the Warriors, who then traded him to the Pistons.

The Pistons traded him to the Kings earlier this offseason via a sign-and-trade deal.

Ad

Dennis Schroder lauds Giannis Antetokoumpo's EuroBasket achievement

After Dennis Schroder sealed the gold medal for his nation, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was attending the game, walked up to him and congratulated the Kings guard.

During the post-game press conference Schroder was asked about his brief meeting with the Bucks star and the German had nothing but praise for the Greek Freak.

"He got his first medal as well for Greece, he got four beautiful chidren, his wife, his brothers are always with him," he said. "We do exactly the same thing but what he does in the NBA is a little bit on a different level, he is one of the best players in the world. It's great that he came up to me and showed great sportsmanship."
Ad

While Schroder helped Germany win the tournament, Antetokounmpo led Greece to a third-place finish and a bronze medal after beating Finland (92-89) in the third-place game.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications