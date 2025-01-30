"He was not a racist": 2X NBA All-Star gets brutally honest about former $4.3 billion LA Clippers owner's effect on franchise

Back in 2014, the NBA was faced with a major scandal regarding then-LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Over a decade removed from the situation, a former player of the franchise opened up on the nature of the controversial businessman.

Along with receiving a lifetime ban from the league, Sterling faced fines and got major pushback from other owners to sell his stake in the franchise. The ordeal all began when he was caught making racial comments in a recorded conversation.

This saga eventually came to an end when Sterling's wife sold the Clippers to current owner Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.

While on the "South Beach Sessions" show, Baron Davis reflected on Sterling and the type of environment he created within the Clippers. The two-time NBA All-Star feels that Sterling is not a racist, but someone who didn't get along with anybody. Davis also spoke about the negative impact his behavious had on all the team's employees.

"Donald Sterling is not a racist," Davis said. "He is a hate everybody-ist. He don't give a sh*t."

"The people who were actually honest and working and hard working that were scared and terrified, they had nowhere to go."

Davis got to experience Sterling and his personality up close for the better part of three seasons. He played in over 180 games for the Clippers from 2008 to 2011 before eventually being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Along with his career as a lawyer, Sterling made a lot of money in real estate. According to Forbes, his net worth currently sits at $4.3 billion.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver once spoke on the decision to ban Donald Sterling for life

The timing of Donald Sterling's lifetime ban is noteworthy, as there was a changing of the guard going on in the NBA. Just a few months prior to the decision, Adam Silver was named as the replacement for longtime commissioner David Stern.

This ordeal was a big moment for Silver, as it set the tone for him as the league's new commissioner. In 2023, he opened up on his decision to go with such a brash punishment while being a guest on JJ Redick's podcast.

"It got very complicated. I had the power as commissioner to ban him for life, but I didn't have the power unilaterally to take away his franchise," Silver said.

"There was an opportunity too to make clear what the values of this league were."

This massive decision kicked off what has now been over a decade-long run as commissioner of the NBA for Silver. As he mentioned to Redick, he has made numerous decisions over the years to create a positive and inclusive image of the league.

Silver picked a good platform to talk about the decision, as it was something Redick witnessed firsthand. As this was all unfolding, the journeyman sharpshooter was in the midst of his first season with the Clippers. Redick was around for the aftermath as well, spending a total of four years in LA.

