“He ran by me and he was sobbing. … That shook me” - Kurt Rambis reveals the late Dr. Jerry Buss’ emotional reaction after Magic Johnson announced he had HIV

November 7, 1991, was a saddening day for the LA Lakers as Magic Johnson announced his abrupt retirement after he tested positive for HIV. The disease was vastly misunderstood back then and was highly stigmatized.

Upon announcing that he had contracted the virus, the entire NBA community was left in shock. In the fourth episode of Hulu's "Legacy True Story of the LA Lakers," Kurt Rambis revealed the late Dr. Jerry Buss' reaction to the incident.

"Dr. Buss ran out of the room, and he ran by me, and he was sobbing," said Rambis. "And I had never heard a man sob before. And that shook me."

Dr. Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson shared a father-son like relationship

Dr. Jerry Buss' first order of business as the new LA Lakers owner was to draft Magic Johnson with the first pick in 1979. Johnson returned the favor by becoming a vital cog in the Lakers' "Showtime" era, helping them win five championships in 1980s.

When Johnson first came to LA from Michigan, Dr. Buss ensured the three-time NBA MVP felt at home, treating him like his son. The former Lakers owner would often show him around, take him to parties, watch football games, and so on.

Johnson and Dr. Buss shared a solid relationship ever since they met. The latter also helped the former grow as a businessman for years after his retirement.

Magic Johnson shed light on his dynamic with Dr. Buss when the latter passed away in 2013, saying (via USA Today):

"But he actually became my second father. He actually took me in. He took me to my first USC football game. We went every Saturday that they played at home."

Johnson added:

"He allowed me to look at the books. He took me through the books. That's the reason I'm a businessman today, because of Dr. Buss. He allowed me to buy into the Lakers," Johnson said. "(Next to the championships) ... it was my second greatest moment, owning the Lakers.

"I'm indebted to him. He is a man that touched so many peoples' lives. He allowed me to be one of the Buss boys."

Fans can learn more about their relationship on Hulu's 10-part docuseries, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers." For additional knowledge, fans can also watch HBO's "Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Johnson's relationship with the Lakers organization is unlike any other athlete. And it remains so even today.

