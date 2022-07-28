Exclusive: "He was ready to go to war with whoever was suited up to play with him!" - Former 76ers and Nets GM on Allen Iverson's exceptional self-belief, discusses what it was like managing "The Answer"

Former Philadelphia 76ers GM Billy King had his hands full when managing Allen Iverson. Joining our very own Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast, "Inside the Huddle," King sheds light on the nature of managing a player of his stature.

Allen Iverson is one of the most polarizing figures in sports history. Considering his sheer impact on the game of basketball, Iverson was a lot bigger than the sport itself. Needless to say, managing such personalities can be a task.

When asked about managing talented players such as Iverson, Billy King had this to say on "Inside the Huddle":

"The greatest thing about Allen is that he has a big heart. And he understood that. He and I got to become very close. At times that we had difficult conversations, it got heated? Yes. But I think he knew where I was coming from was a love for him.

"Everything I was trying to do was not to hinder him from being the best he could be, it was trying to put him in the best light to be able to perform."

King praised Iverson for being easy to work with. He also mentioned Iverson's attitude towards the roster each year and the positive energy he would bring along with it when he said:

"Every season he would say, 'This is the best roster. These are the best teammates.' Because he believed in his abilities that whatever we gave him, he could win with.

"He was ready to go to war with whoever was suited up to play with him because he felt - give me four other guys and I can win with them.

"And that's how much belief he had in his abilities. He didn't look at it and go,'I got to play some place else to win a championship.' He always wanted to try and do it here."

Although Iverson wouldn't be able to bring the title to Philadelphia, his legacy with the team is everlasting. Having started his NBA career with the 76ers, Allen Iverson also finds himself alongside other Philadelphia 76ers legends in the rafters.

Allen Iverson's legacy with the Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson looks on at a game

Allen Iverson was the number one overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Now regarded as one of the most talented draft classes of all time, Iverson came out all guns blazing.

Iverson was a different breed of point guard, the likes of which the league had never seen. At six feet tall, he was quick, athletic and armed with one of the most vicious offensive arsenals of all time.

His hesitation crossover quickly gained popularity as one of the smoothest moves in the game. You can watch Iverson's iconic crossover on the legendary Michael Jordan below:

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Legendary. 25 years ago today, Allen Iverson crossed up Michael Jordan as a rookieLegendary. 25 years ago today, Allen Iverson crossed up Michael Jordan as a rookie 😯Legendary. https://t.co/fWHuN3Jgdj

Iverson made an immediate impact upon joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the team wouldn't reach the playoffs until his third season, the guard established himself as a scoring machine.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife UNGUARDABLE!



25 years ago today, Allen Iverson dropped 50 & broke Wilt's rookie record of 3 straight 40-point games. AI would end up scoring 40+ in 5 straight games: 44, 40, 44, 50, 40. UNGUARDABLE! 25 years ago today, Allen Iverson dropped 50 & broke Wilt's rookie record of 3 straight 40-point games. AI would end up scoring 40+ in 5 straight games: 44, 40, 44, 50, 40. https://t.co/4DqYx5Hi0b

He went on to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals as the top seed in the East in the 2000-01 season. This was also the season where he won the scoring title and the MVP Award.

Philadelphia managed to steal Game 1 behind a huge 48-point performance by Iverson. Unfortunately, the LA Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, walked away with the series.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 21 YEARS AGO TODAY

Allen Iverson did this to Tyronn Lue on his way to 48 points in GM1 of the NBA Finals!



AI in the 2001 Playoffs

30 PTS: 14 x

40 PTS: 6 x

50 PTS: 2 x 21 YEARS AGO TODAYAllen Iverson did this to Tyronn Lue on his way to 48 points in GM1 of the NBA Finals! AI in the 2001 Playoffs30 PTS: 14 x40 PTS: 6 x50 PTS: 2 x https://t.co/79buJdhNou

Iverson's career was stained by tragedy as he retired without ever winning the title. However, his impact and contributions to the game are a central aspect of his legacy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far