"He really is cursed" - NBA fans react as Warriors fall to 0-7 in playoffs when $24,855,347 forward plays 20+ minutes

With Steph Curry sidelined early in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors leaned heavily on Jonathan Kuminga for scoring — his most extended run since March. But the strategy did not lead to victories, as the Warriors dropped the next four games and were bounced from the playoffs.
StatMuse, a popular sports stats tracker on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted a brutal stat on Wednesday: the Warriors didn’t win a single one of the seven games in which Kuminga logged over 20 minutes this postseason, spanning both the first round against Houston and the semifinals versus Minnesota.
The stat stunned fans, especially with Kuminga playing in the final year of his four-year, $24.8 million rookie contract with Golden State.
“He really is cursed 💀,” one fan said.
“Guy is garbage time stat padder has done it twice in dribble out time,” another said.
“I still don’t understand why they haven’t traded him, cause they surely aren’t developing him. Just trade the dude and get players that fit ffs,” another said.
Some defended Kuminga, arguing he wasn’t put in a fair position to succeed.
“This is where stats don’t tell the full story. Anyone who thinks different should not watch basketball,” one said.
“Cause they only give him a chance when he’s last option,” another said.
“If Kuminga didn’t play in any game they would’ve lost by 40,” another added.
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly ‘irked’ Warriors coaching staff
Jonathan Kuminga’s limited minutes under Steve Kerr have long frustrated the Warriors fanbase, and earlier this week, The Ringer’s Logan Murdock shed light on one reason why.
“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff,” Murdock wrote.
Murdock, citing team sources, pointed to a late-season matchup against the Trail Blazers, where Kerr was furious with Kuminga for repeatedly ignoring Curry and opting to create his own shot.
Yet in Curry’s absence, Kuminga delivered solid numbers. He averaged 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in five games against Minnesota.
Still, many around the league believe a breakup between Kuminga and the Warriors may be on the horizon this offseason.
