"He really on his hands and knees": NBA fans ruthlessly roast free agent Austin Rivers as he makes himself available to Heat

Austin Rivers has now been a part of the NBA for more than 11 years and has played for seven different teams. Those seven teams are the New Orleans Pelicans, the LA Clippers, the Washington Wizards, the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Throughout his career, Rivers has averaged 8.5 points per game (41.9% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range) and 2.1 assists. Additionally, Rivers is also known to be the son of former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers. During his time playing for the Clippers, Austin Rivers became the first NBA player to play for his father.

However, with the start of the 2023-24 regular season approaching, Rivers mentioned in an interview on The Ringer's "The Bill Simmons Podcast," that he would like to play for the Miami Heat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Miami is dream destination for every player like," Rivers said. "[Coach] Spo doesn't coach anybody based off merits or contract ... I would do anything to play for Miami Heat."

Expand Tweet

From Rivers's comments, he also mentioned his appreciation for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his track record for getting the best out of his players.

With the comments he made, a number of NBA fans sent out their reactions on X.

"He really on his hands and knees, but I don't blame him."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

From the comments alone, the NBA fans went into mocking Rivers for his desire to play for the Heat. They even went on to question where his actual desire to play for the Heat is coming from.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if the Miami Heat are interested in acquiring Austin Rivers.

Austin Rivers wants the Miami Heat to land Damian Lillard

In the same interview on The Ringer's "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Rivers was vocal about seeing the Miami Heat finally land Damian Lillard.

"I'm hoping the deal gets done," Rivers said, "They gotta get off like three or four players because they already have multiple contracts still they haven't signed. They still have three roster spots they haven't used because they're waiting for this Dame thing."

From Rivers' comments, he wants to see the deal pull through for the Heat to open up roster spots in the process of the trade exchange.

In the scenario that the Heat are interested in acquiring Rivers, they will be adding a veteran guard who has seen his fair share of playoff action. As the Heat thrives off experienced players showing out in the postseason, Austin Rivers could be an interesting addition.

In the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rivers averaged 4.9 ppg (43.5% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range).