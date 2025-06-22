"He really doesn't have the internet" - NBA fans in shock as James Harden pulls up in Hulk Hogan attire

The NBA and the wrestling industry have had a long-standing relationship, with players often seen taking part in events. From Dennis Rodman to Shaq, players over time have often shown their love for wrestling. However, James Harden's Hulk Hogan-inspired look on Saturday left fans shocked, as he pulled up to the Fanatics Fest.
The LA Clippers star made an appearance during the event as the Hulkster, grabbing plenty of eyeballs. NBA news outlet Legion Hoops shared a clip of Harden's arrival on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it with a short note.
"James Harden dressed up as Hulk Hogan at @FanaticsFest," Legion Hoops wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Harden was seen donning Hogan's entire outfit during his arrival, including a red durag and a blonde wig. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) gathered to discuss the Beard's shocking appearance during the Fanatics event.
"That beard really completes the whole Hulkamania look. Never thought I'd see Harden and Hogan in the same sentence but he actually pulled it off pretty well!" a fan said.
"Just became a huge James Harden fan!" remarked aother.
"Love when James Harden has fun," commented a third.
Although many enjoyed the Hulkster's look on Harden, few believed it was outdated and claimed Harden didn't have internet.
"He really don’t have internet," expressed a fan.
"He don’t got internet," a fan said.
"lol read the room James," another fan said.
Harden wasn't the only NBA star at Fanatics Fest. Warriors star Draymond Green and Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns were also pictured with fans during the event. Harden's former teammate Dwight Howard also attended the event.
James Harden makes championship affirmations as a fan urges him to "win a championship."
LA Clippers star James Harden has had a distinguished NBA career featuring multiple accolades. The guard is a former league MVP, a three-time scoring champion, and has made 11 All-Star appearances. However, even with his long list of individual accolades, the NBA title has always eluded the Beard during his 16-year-long career.
Despite this, Harden made a positive affirmation about his championship aspirations during the Fanatics Fest after a fan was heard heckling him, asking him to "win a championship."
"I will, I’m trying!" Harden said, replying to the heckler.
The interaction between Harden and the fan took place during his appearance on stage at the Fanatics Fest, where he was joined by social media personality Druski.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.