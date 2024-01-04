“He really be pissing me off”: Malik Monk hilariously pokes fun at teammate for missing to record double-double against Orlando Magic

During the Sacramento Kings' 138-135 double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, Malik Monk showed out as the team's highest scorer. He had 37 points (12 of 20 shooting) and nine assists off the bench, with just one assist shy of a double-double. During his postgame interview, Monk poked fun at teammate Domantas Sabonis for missing too many layups.

Last night's ball game came down to double-overtime action, with both teams needing a huge win. With the Kings facing a depleted Orlando Magic team, Monk led the way with his electric shotmaking from the bench, especially in clutch situations.

Here's what Malik Monk said about Domantas Sabonis following Sacramento's victory, as per Kings on NBC Sports:

"Domas be smoking a lot of my layups, man," Monk said. "He really be pissing me off with that."

Monk knew he was close to accomplishing a double-double performance against the Magic last night. It just so happened that Sabonis kept "smoking layups" coming off feeds from Malik Monk, as he jokingly mentioned.

Sabonis, on the other hand, finished with a triple-double outing. He dropped 22 points (8 of 14 shooting), 23 rebounds and 12 assists.

Moreover, Malik Monk spoke about the fight within the team as they have been in situations like this before, as per Fox40 News' Sean Cunningham.

"That's the game," Monk said. "That's why you want to play basketball, to be in moments like this. Game tied up, overtime, what you gonna do? I live for these moments. I expect us to fight. We've been together for a little minute, and we've been talking about fighting, especially on back-to-backs. We knew we could do it, so we just have to continue to build off this."

Monk said he cherished these matchups where the game gets tight, and he is needed to make a play for the team. It was a must-win scenario for the Sacramento Kings, who are coming off a 111-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 2.

Malik Monk's 2023-24 season stats and 6th Man of the Year odds

This season, the Sacramento Kings guard averages 14.9 points (44.8% shooting, including 42.0% from 3-point range) and 5.3 assists per game. His 3-point efficiency has improved from last season's 35.9% shooting. His 5.3 assists per game have been a great asset to the team.

According to Covers' AJ Salah, Monk has the fifth-best odds to win this season's Sixth Man of the Year award. He has +800 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and +900 from Bet365.

Additionally, the Kings are fifth (20-13 record) in the Western Conference standings with a .606 winning percentage. They have a 12-6 record at home and an 8-7 record on the road.