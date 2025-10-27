Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole Anderson were in attendance for the Pistons' game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Lions have a bye week, so Gibbs had some free time to enjoy some good basketball as fans react online. The Pistons hosted the Celtics at the Little Caesars Arena, looking for their second win of the season. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson all scored 20-plus points each to give the home fans something to celebrate, a 119-113 victory.During the game, Gibbs and Anderson were shown on the big screen and received a lot of cheers. The 23-year-old running back is one of the reasons why the Lions have a 5-2 record this season. He already has six rushing touchdowns in seven games.It was also the Detroit Pistons' home opener, so fans were amped up and full of energy. Even fans online were hyped, especially with Jahmyr Gibbs in attendance. Here are some of the best comments. 𝒮𝒾𝑒. ᡣ𐭩 @CindtrillellaLINKJahmyr really run the city now wowmotorcityjudy @motorcityjudyLINKEven spends his bye week supporting Detroit teams!🟦 Patrick Towey, Not A Right-Wing Nutjob @toweypatLINKI bet he ran there and didn't need oxygen.Derek Okrie @DerekOkrieLINKMulti-dimensional, Positionless…ELITEEEEEEEEEE…Weapooonnnnnnnnn in the building Drink it innnnnnnnnn!britt 🫧 @brittkringLINKUm come on let’s acknowledge our queen NICOLE too!!!Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson have been together since 2023, when he was still a rookie for the Detroit Lions. Anderson has developed a following on social media as an influencer. She also works as a real estate agent and model signed to The Industry.Gibbs wore a Cade Cunningham jersey after the Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9 on Oct. 21. He even told reporters that he was going to be in the Pistons' home opener, which he fulfilled on Monday. Fan receives Jahmyr Gibbs jersey during Lions gameDespite the lack of success from its sports team since the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 2008, Detroit has a passionate fan base. The Lions haven't won a Super Bowl title in their history, but they remain very supportive of the their team.One young Lions fan went viral recently after showing up at the Lions-Bucs game wearing a Pistons jersey. Another fan named Heather Machemer noticed it and asked why he's not wearing Lions gear. He doesn't have any Lions jerseys, so Machemer bought him a Jahmyr Gibbs one, with the video of it going viral recently. &quot;This kid walked through our row in a Pistons jersey,&quot; Machemer said, according to Sports Illustrated. &quot;We all joked around in a fun way about him being at the wrong game, with us all laughing including him. He then said he didn't have a Lions jersey so he wore that one. I said who is your favorite Lions player? He said Gibbs and pointed at my shirt, which was a big pic of Gibbs face, because he is my favorite Lions player too!&quot;The video has gone so viral that the NFL even shared the moment on its social media accounts.